The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for several counties in East Mississippi.
The warning is in effect until 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and includes western Lauderdale County, southwestern Neshoba County, southeastern Leake County, Newton County and northeastern Scott County.
At 3:49 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located over Nellieburg, or over Meridian, moving east at 50 mph, according to a Lauderdale County Emergency Management Agency alert.
Two inch hail and 60 mph wind gusts are possible, radar indicates.
The storm could injure people and animals and damage buildings and vehicles.
