A person wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on a felony property charge was arrested in Florida Thursday afternoon after it was reported they had barricaded themselves at Naval Air Station-Meridian Wednesday, officials said.
Jeff Houston, NCIS Public Affairs, Office of Strategic Communications, said in an email officers with LCSO, NCIS and the FBI responded to the barricade report at the Navy station.
"NCIS, the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office, and the FBI responded yesterday to reports of a barricade incident onboard NAS Meridian involving a U.S. Navy Sailor who was wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office for possession of stolen property and evading arrest, Houston said. "Upon entry to the barracks room where the Sailor was purported to be, law enforcement officers did not find the Sailor."
Houston said a multi-agency search for the suspect was launched which resulted in the suspect being captured in Tallahassee, Florida.
The event happened in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel, NAS officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.