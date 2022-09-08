A person wanted by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office on a felony property charge barricaded themselves at Naval Air Station-Meridian Wednesday, officials said.
"The situation remains ongoing," Jeff Houston, NCIS Public Affairs, Office of Strategic Communications, said in an email at 5 p.m. Wednesday. "NCIS, LCSO, and Naval Security Force personnel remain on scene and are talking to the subject. There is no known threat to the base or the community at this time."
The event happened in a secured area maintained by Naval security personnel, NAS officials said.
The main gate is open and personnel not involved in the secured area are safe and not in harm's way, NAS officials said.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.