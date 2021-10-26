Despite a rough start to the season, Union is still in the enviable position of controlling its own postseason destiny.
After defeating Choctaw Central 39-13 in their Aug. 27 opener, the Yellowjackets dropped four straight non-divisional games to Scott Central, Leake Academy, Newton County and Choctaw County, putting Union at 1-4 heading into Region 5-3A play. To make matters worse, starting quarterback Kenyon Clay suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against Leake Academy, robbing Union of one of its key playmakers.
Clay returned Oct. 1 against Southeast Lauderdale, which was the Yellowjackets’ first divisional opponent. After defeating the Tigers 40-0, Union fell to Enterprise 25-21, meaning the Yellowjackets would have to win out to finish with the No. 2 playoff seed in their division. They responded to the challenge by beating Forest 35-14 and Clarkdale 29-8, setting up a Thursday night showdown at Morton to determine where they would play their first postseason game.
“Once we got that loss against Enterprise, we knew we couldn’t lose again,” Clay said. “We wanted another home game, and if we lost, we’d have to play (in the first round) on the road. Practice has been way different since then. There’s more of a sense of urgency.”
Yellowjackets head coach Jordan Wren said the beefed-up non-divisional schedule was already going to prove challenging, and losing Clay for a portion of that stretch made things even more difficult.
“Those four teams in Weeks 2-5 were a combined 42-6 the year prior, so we knew going forward it was going to be tough,” Wren said. “Scott Central is probably going to play in the state championship in 2A, Leake Academy just repeated in their division, Newton County lost some players (to graduation), but we knew they’d still be really good, and with Choctaw County dropping down to 2A, they’re probably going to play Scott Central in the championship.”
After going 9-3 last season in Wren’s first year, Union entered this fall with less experienced players than in 2020.
“I think we had three-year starters at 10 or 11 positions, so that team last year had a plethora of experience,” Wren explained.
With the Yellowjackets moving to 3A after MHSAA realignment, Wren said he wanted to have a tough non-regional schedule to help prepare his team, even if it meant some growing pains along the way.
“We played really hard, but we just played really good teams, and when you do that you have to play well,” Wren said. “With a young backfield, we just made too many mistakes to win those games.”
For much of it, Clay was forced to watch from the sidelines instead of being out there helping his teammates.
“It’s not a good feeling,” Clay admitted. “It was kind of weird at first with it being my first big-time injury since I started playing high school football. It’s my senior year, so it was kind of weird to just watch my senior year go by like that (without playing). The only thing I will say is I’m glad I didn’t miss any district games.”
In 2020, Clay amassed 1,307 rushing yards and 1,521 passing yards for Union, and Wren said losing that kind of production for a short period of time was obviously going to affect how well the offense performed.
“I don’t think it’s a secret that the offense we have is based around what Kenyon is good at and not good at,” Wren said. “When you go through 18 months of building an offense around him — it doesn’t matter if you’re a Division I team or the CEO of the richest company, as soon as you take away your leader, you’re going to feel a ripple effect.
“Kenyon has been our leader for two years, and you could tell there was a change of emotion in the players when he went down, but you just have to use it as a learning experience. Things don’t always happen the way you plan, and when you have battles to get through the only thing you can do is put your head down and go.”
One positive has been Union’s defense, which Wren said stepped up following the team’s 48-13 loss at Leake Academy. The Yellowjackets are averaging just less than 12 points per game since Region 5-3A play began.
“We haven’t given up 250 yards since the Leake Academy game,” Wren said. “I’ve seen a lot of growth defensively. Overall, we’re a very young football team, and we’re younger on defense than on offense. At the beginning of the year we had some mental mistakes, but as the year has gone on, they’ve played hard, physical and aggressive.”
Following his return on Oct. 1 against Southeast Lauderdale, Clay said it wasn’t until two weeks later that he began to trust his ankle again fully in Union’s 35-14 win at Forest.
“I feel good about it now,” Clay said. “At first I was kind of hesitant because I was afraid I would re-injure it, but that Forest game made me realize I didn’t need to worry about it.”
As frustrating as it was to miss playing time, Clay said he would gladly take sitting a few games over losing an entire fall.
“No one wants to hear they have a season-ending injury when they’re a senior, so I’m glad it wasn’t too serious and that I could come back,” Clay said.
Now, the Yellowjackets have a chance to secure that coveted home playoff game, though getting past Morton (4-5, 3-1) won’t be an easy task.
“They’ll be a lot more athletic than we are, and it’s Morton’s senior night,” Wren said. “We expect them to be well-coached, fast and physical. It will probably be a one-score game, so we have to come out ready to play.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Morton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.