The National Weather Service office in Jackson has issued a tornado watch for Lauderdale County and surrounding counties until 9 p.m.
The NWS is monitoring a severe storm system capable of producing tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail.
The weather is causing area schools and colleges to adjust their schedules.
All locations of EMCC will close at 2 p.m. The college will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.
The Meridian Public School District has canceled all after school activities due to the weather.
Neshoba County Schools will dismiss at 1:45 p.m. and return to a regular schedule Tuesday.
Newton County Schools will have an early release, with NCES loading buses at 1:30. Bus # 41 and Bus #59 will load at 1 p.m. NCES car-riders will load at 1:40. The high schools and middle schools will load buses at 1:45.
All after school activities have been canceled.
Newton Municipal School District will be releasing students at 1:45.
Union Public School District will release students at 1:45 All after school activities are canceled.
Russell Christian Academy has postponed all after school activities. All students must be picked up by 3:30 p.m. Potter's Wheel Daycare and K3 and K4 Preschool will close at 4 p.m.
Tribal government offices, including Choctaw Tribal Schools, and Early Childhood Education programs will close at 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi State University’s Meridian and Starkville campuses will close at 2 p.m.
Radar showed possible twisters as a weather system moved across the region, forecasters said, prompting tornado warnings in east Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi as storms moved eastward, the National Weather Service said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
