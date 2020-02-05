Hazardous weather outook

Hazardous Weather Outlook issued for East Mississippi.

 National Weather Service

The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a tornado watch until midnight Wednesday for East Central Mississippi.

Counties affected include Lauderdale, Clarke, Jasper, Kemper, Newton and Neshoba.

A hazardous weather outlook had already been issued for the region.

The area faces a slight threat of thunderstorms and a limited threat of flooding through Wednesday night.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible, according to the Weather Service.

