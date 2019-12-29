A tornado watch issued by Tthe National Weather Service in Jackson for Lauderdale County and nearby counties has ended.

Around 5:30 p.m. Sunday a tornado warning was issued until 6:15 p.m. for Northeastern Newton County, Western Kemper County, Southeastern Neshoba County and Northwestern Lauderdale County.

At 5:30 p.m., a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over House, 11 miles southeast of Philadelphia, moving northeast at 50 mph, according to the Weather Service.

Radar indicated rotation.

React to this story:

0
0
1
1
0