The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,527 new COVID-19 cases and six new COVID-19 related deaths on Friday, bringing the state’s totals to 204,178 cases and 4,562 deaths.
Lauderdale County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 4,678 cases. No new deaths were reported; a total of 168 deaths have been reported in the county since March.
COVID-19 case and death numbers for local counties are listed below.
Clarke County: Three new cases, 1,149 cases since March; no new deaths; 57 total deaths since March.
Newton County: 15 new cases; 1,521 total cases since March. No new deaths; 32 total deaths since March.
Kemper County: No new cases; 638 total cases. No new deaths; 19 total deaths since March.
Neshoba County: 18 new cases; 2870 total cases. No new deaths; 137 total deaths since March.
MSDH presumes 154,669 people have recovered from COVID-19. The department also reported that there are 239 ongoing outbreaks of COVID-19 in long-term-care facilities.
