As only a freshman, Anniston Monsour scored 18 goals for the Lady Raiders in 2020 while also delivering 27 corner kicks.
With the departure of six seniors from last fall’s team, Lamar needed its next wave of leaders to step in a fill the giant void left by those players who graduated in May. Lady Raiders head coach Gretchen Macdonald said going into the season she expected Monsour to be one of the team’s impact players.
It wasn’t something from which Monsour shied away. After all, she already had plenty of varsity experience, having played with the high school team beginning in the seventh grade. Now a sophomore, Monsour is poised for another strong season, and she credits those middle school days for giving her a baptism by fire.
“It was very scary,” Monsour recalled. “I was very short, so I was looking up to everyone I went up against. I knew I had to put forth 10 times the effort against the people I was facing because of my size and age.”
The experience helped not only in developing her game against high school competition, but Monsour also began to forge friendships with her fellow Lady Raiders during those years, something she said has paid off this season.
“Starting varsity at such a young age helped me form unbreakable bonds with my teammates,” Monsour said.
When Macdonald tabbed Monsour to be one of the team’s leaders, those bonds helped put Monsour at ease, though she admitted to still feeling apprehensive about it due to only being a 10th grader.
“It was nerve-racking because of my age,” Monsour said. “I look up to the people who are older than me, so filling the shoes that they’re also in is a big responsibility. I don’t really feel nervous speaking up because half the team are some of my closest friends, so I know they won’t get mad, and being a leader isn’t necessarily about what you say but what you do on the field.”
Whatever pressure is on Monsour to perform, Macdonald said she’s taken the expectations in stride.
“Honestly, I think she’s done an excellent job,” Macdonald said. “She’s made a name for herself, and people recognize and take note of that and adjust how they play. I don’t think I’ve been able to tell once that she seemed nervous or overwhelmed. If anything, I’ve seen a competitive side to her even more so than last year. I think she’s handled it really well for her age.”
Even though she’s an underclassman, Monsour has plenty of soccer experience overall. She began played around age 3 or 4, and one of her earliest memories was not handling steals well.
“I do remember I loved playing (when I was young), but I wasn’t used to people taking the ball from me, so during rec league when they would take it I would cry,” Monsour said with a laugh.
One of Monsour’s inspirations is her father, Greg Monsour, who played soccer for Meridian Community College and coached Anniston Monsour up until she began playing varsity at Lamar.
“I look up to him and wanted to fill his shoes,” Anniston Monsour said. “Once I started playing I fell in love with the sport.”
Greg Monsour said he’s hoping to instill in his daughter the same thing his father instilled in him: a passion for being with his children, traveling with them, hanging out with them and being part of what they love.
“To be honest, it’s been really fun,” Greg Monsour said.
Anniston Monsour described her father as a tough coach, but she bears no hard feelings toward him.
“He could be very hard on me, but I know he was doing it out of the kindness of his heart because he wanted me to be the player I am now,” Anniston Monsour said.
In fact, Greg Monsour can often be seen at Lamar games still giving his daughter pointers from time to time.
“He’s always pushing me to go 10 times harder, and I always hear his whispers in my head as I play,” Anniston Monsour said.
He admits he’s still tough on her, but Greg Monsour said one of the reasons he pushes his daughter so hard is because he knows she can handle tough coaching.
“She’s very, very appreciative of what you’re telling her, and she never gives you any lip,” Greg Monsour said. “She goes, ‘Yes sir, yes ma’am,’ and she’s always thinking about how she’ll get better. She’s willing to take advice and listen to Gretchen or me.”
Macdonald has noticed the same thing in Anniston Monsour.
“She’s like a sponge,” Macdonald said. “Whatever we have to say, whether it’s good or bad, she takes it in and does her best to apply it. She’s nothing but respectful and polite. Her dad is one of the great soccer minds in the Meridian area, so he knows what he’s talking about, and when he talks, she listens and absorbs it, even if things aren’t going our way. One of her best assets is how coachable she is.”
Watching his daughter play high school and travel soccer, Greg Monsour said he’s impressed with how much she’s blossomed as a player from seventh grade until now.
“There’s something you can’t teach in soccer, and it’s speed and aggressiveness, and she has that, and I knew she had it early on,” Greg Monsour said. “If you have that, you have a chance to play college soccer. She still has a lot of potential left. She’s still growing as a player, and hopefully she’ll max out her senior year.”
While others may praise her and the team may depend on her heavily, Anniston Monsour said she still feels like she has a long way to go as a player.
“I could do way better,” Anniston Monsour said. “I just haven’t had that spark yet, and I’m hoping to get it.”
