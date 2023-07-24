Lamar’s volleyball team has come a long way since the Raiders began playing in the Mississippi Association of Independent Schools in 2019. Coach Courtney Schimelpfening, with the help of her husband Alex, took a group of inexperienced volleyball players and developed them into a true team.
Not only did that team go on to win Lamar’s first volleyball state championship in 2022, but the Raiders swept both of their final postseason opponents. Now, they will look to follow up last season’s championship by taking another step forward as a team and repeating as champions.
Senior Mallory Smith, who has been in the Lamar volleyball program since she was in seventh grade, said she has been shocked at how fast her team has improved.
“It’s been such a cool experience,” Smith said. “It meant so much to me and my team, and us as a group, (to win a championship). I feel like we’ve finally gotten to the point where we’re a good enough team to compete with all of those other teams that have had a volleyball program longer. It felt like a validation for all of our hard work.”
Smith said she wants to see the program continue its upward trajectory. She is after another championship, and she believes this season’s team can be better than last season’s if the Raiders further develop their skills on the court.
“Even though we lost a couple of key players last year from seniors graduating, I feel like we have a lot of really talented people and hard workers that are stepping into those roles, even if they’re younger,” Smith said. “I feel like that’s going to really round out the team.”
The Raiders lost a total of four seniors from last season’s team. Key contributors like Carley Rolison, who now plays for the University of West Alabama, were among those four.
Instead of rebuilding the roster, the Raiders simply reloaded this offseason. The skilled depth players that came off the bench last season have now developed into solid starters, and Lamar’s bench is filled out with even more young talent.
“I really am excited about the depth on our team. I think we’ll be competitive for years to come,” Schimelpfening said. “If something happens, we always have someone that is willing to step up and step in, and I think that’s another amazing attribute of our culture. I’m so proud of the vibe this year. It feels so good, our girls feel so connected, everything is so positive, and I’m just really proud of how they’ve been dedicated to making every season better than the last.”
Junior Caroline Fruge and Smith will serve as leaders on a roster that includes just four seniors. Lamar’s team is small in stature, in part because of the youth of the team, but that youth is also one of the Raiders’ greatest strengths.
“I really think the talent coming up is really pushing our older kids as well,” Schimelpfening said. “It’s almost that racehorse mentality when you can see someone in the corner of your eye, you push just a little bit harder. I think that’s going to contribute to our success. We’re really looking for a championship repeat year after year. That’s really the expectations that we’re trying to meet, and I think it’s possible with the culture that we’ve continued to build at Lamar.”
Freshman Rylee Schimelpfening has developed into a shining example of the talented youth in Lamar’s program after she played a key role in Lamar’s state title as the team’s setter last season.
The coaches’ daughter racked up 17 assists against Simpson Academy in Lamar’s title match, and she has drawn the attention of some major volleyball programs for her play at nationals this offseason. Emma Hale, who filled the stats sheet in the championship match with 10 kills, eight digs and three aces, is back on the team as well.
Courtney Schimelpfening said junior outside hitter Ella Temple is another rising star on the team. Temple has spent most of her previous seasons supporting her team from the background, but her coach said she will get a chance to impress people with her skill on the front row this season.
“I think we’ve been able to grow so quickly because of the dedication, in-season and out-of-season, from our athletes and our parents,” the coach said. “Almost all of them, with the exception of some of our middle schoolers who haven’t quite gotten into it yet, some of our other kids who play multiple sports, I would say probably 80% of them play club volleyball.”
The growth of club volleyball in Lauderdale County over the past few years has given local athletes a chance to improve their skills when they are away from their school teams. The Schimelpfenings run Queen City Volleyball in Meridian when they are not coaching at Lamar.
“I do think that the growth in the area is incredible,” Courtney Schimelpfening said. “You don’t have to go out of Meridian to get the expertise and the high level of play. I think that is growing the sport tremendously in all schools and not just Lamar, which is exciting.”
Nearby public schools will not play Lamar, according to Schimelpfening, but she scheduled some tough MAIS competition for this season. The Raiders will begin their march to another championship in just over a week when they take on Jackson Academy at home next Thursday.
“Everybody wants to be competitive in this sport,” Schimelpfening said. “It’s the best sport around right now. It’s the fastest growing sport. I think because kids are so dedicated to honing in and sharpening their skills in volleyball, we’ve been able to take it from beginner to extremely competitive in such a short amount of time.”
