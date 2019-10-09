West Lauderdale went into the season having to replace several key components to its passing attack, and that wasn’t just due to 2018 starting quarterback Austin Davidson graduating.
Eli Bryan, last year’s backup for the Knights, earned the starting job under center this fall, but the only returning starter in the receiving corps was fellow senior Braden Luke at tight end. Sophomore Wyatt Castle played only sparingly last fall, and freshmen Jackson Parker and Brett Busbea brought athleticism but no varsity experience to the table.
All things considered, the young receiving corps has done an admirable job. Busbea has caught 12 passes for 209 yards (17.4 average) and a touchdown, Parker has hauled in 26 catches for 317 yards (12.2 average) and four touchdowns and Castle has tallied 13 receptions for 172 yards (13.2 average) and three scores so far this season. For a team that relies heavily on the ground game of Bryan and sophomore Ja’Karius Grant, the Knights’ receivers have provided a good complement to its leading rushers.
“I’m very pleased with where we are,” West Lauderdale head coach Brock Clay said. “We had to throw the football a lot the first few games, and they got a lot of catches. Now we’ve settled down into our district schedule and are able to play the game we want to play and have been able to do a really good job of that the last couple of weeks. I’m very proud of the kids that have responded well. They’re running good routes and giving a ton of effort.”
Busbea said he didn’t have any expectations about playing time going into fall camp and instead focused on improving as a player.
“I just try not to think about it and perform well in practice,” Busbea said.
Parker’s expectations were tempered as well.
“I didn’t think I would start much,” Parker admitted. “I thought I would just come into the games every now and then.”
Castle is the only one of the three to enter the season expecting to contribute, as the coaches told him he would be key to replacing the production of Jason McKinney and Bradlee Ott at receiver, both of whom graduated from West in May.
“I figured I would get a good bit of playing time if I played like they thought I was capable of,” Castle said.
The Knights sit at 4-3 on the season and 1-0 in MHSAA Region 4-4A heading into Thursday’s game at Kosciusko, and the group has contributed heavily to the team’s success despite it’s lack of experience.
“I don’t know it’s possible to make up for experience, which is a big plus for these kids in the future because they’re getting so many more reps than kids before them or kids in a lot of schools are getting,” Clay said. “You can’t substitute that. Athletically, they’ve all responded extremely well, they just need the experience behind them. I’ve already told them that here we are, past the halfway point of the season, and they’re not considered freshmen or sophomores anymore because they already have that much more playing time than other places.”
The success, Busbea said, is due to everyone having a good work ethic.
“You just have to try your hardest and try to show out,” Busbea explained. “You have to have the right mindset of working hard at practice every day.”
Parker said adjusting to the more up-tempo style of high school football was a difficult adjustment at first — not to mention the nerves of starting as a freshman against more experienced players — but now the game has begun to slow down.
“I’m just better used to the position and playing at the high school level,” Parker said. “I was a little nervous at first because I didn’t know how I would do, but now it feels pretty normal, like something I’ve always been doing.”
Whatever nerves they had to overcome, Clay said he’s been impressed with how Parker and Busbea have responded as freshmen.
“I really didn’t know what to expect,” Clay said of his two freshmen starters. “We knew they were great junior high ball players for us, but we didn’t know how that was going to translate to Friday night games and taking a big jump from junior high ball to literally on the field against the best we play.”
Having a senior at quarterback in Bryan, another senior at tight end in Luke and a skilled running back like Grant helps take pressure off the younger receivers, Castle said.
“But we still have to play to the best of our ability,” Castle added
Clay said he’s been happy with Bryan’s work at quarterback as well distributing the ball.
“Eli’s done a great job getting them the ball,” Clay said. “I’m not going to sit here and say either side has been perfect. The receivers have dropped some balls they should have caught, and Eli’s put some balls in some bad spots also, but they’ve all adjusted really well and mixed together really well, and that just comes from reps between the group.”
In addition to skills, Busbea and Castle said the chemistry between the young group has helped with their success. They’re a competitive group that’s even known to trash talk to one another at times.
“We say things to each other to push each other and make each other better,” Castle said. “We’re not trying to get at each other, we’re just trying to do what’s best for the team.”
Said Busbea, “We’re all friends. We all get along.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Thursday at Kosciusko.
