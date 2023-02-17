When the low point of a team’s season is a 4-3 double overtime playoff upset, the future looks good for that program. The Lamar boys soccer team suffered a first-round playoff loss this week, but a new coach, a solid culture and an improving young roster could allow the Raiders to reach the championship game a year from now.
“The boys improved by leaps and bounds. The style of play improved greatly. I felt like every single player got better. I think, as a team, the culture got better,” first-year Lamar coach Rusty Warden said. “It's been a lot of fun, and I couldn't have asked for a better bunch.”
Lamar (16-4) had plenty of success in the regular season, finishing first in MAIS District 2-5A. After ending the season strong, the Raiders had a rough first-round playoff game.
Lamar beat Delta Streets Academy 6-4 in January, and the Lions got their revenge by handing the Raiders a 4-3 loss on Lamar’s field in the first round. Lamar tied the game at 3-3 to send the game to overtime after entering halftime down 3-1, but the Lions scored in the second overtime period to end the Raiders’ championship aspirations.
“Playoffs are always challenging. Going into the playoffs, I felt like we had a great opportunity to win it all,” Warden said. “I felt like we could beat them again. We just came up a little short, but that’s life."
The Raiders will try to learn from their playoff loss to get better for next year, according to Warden. One of his realizations from the game was that the Raiders shared a strong bond and a persistent mentality that helped propel them to a two-goal comeback against the Lions.
“We galvanized really as a team together,” Warden said. “At halftime, we were down on the scoreboard, but we had the majority of the possessions. We probably had three times as many shots on goal. We had dominated the first half and we were down by two goals. So, I think it’s the culture and the attitude that they developed as the year went on that gave them that ability to come back in the second half.”
The Raiders should be able to further develop their team culture next season, as they are only losing three seniors from the squad. Senior Spence Hannigan joined the team with just a couple games remaining in the season to replace a concussed Raif Long at goalie.
Tripp Morrow, who set Lamar’s single-season goals record this season with 36, will be back to lead Lamar’s offense after scoring two of the Raiders’ three playoff goals. Daniel Baah, who scored the other playoff goal, will also be back, as will Connor Lagendyk, Long and most of Lamar’s roster from this season.
“I think we got better every single practice and every single game this year, and we’ll continue to do those things,” Warden said. “I think collectively you’ll see this team, which is only graduating two seniors, have a lot of success and be a state championship contender for many, many years to come.”
