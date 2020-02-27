When he accepted an assistant coaching position on Brock Clay’s West Lauderdale football staff, Jordan Wren expressed to Clay his desire to one day be a head coach.
After spending three years coaching quarterbacks and receivers for the Knights, Wren is heading to Union High School to fulfill that desire, as he was announced Monday to be the Yellowjackets’ new football coach. Wren succeeds Brad Breland, who announced his retirement in late January after 19 seasons as Union’s head coach.
“I feel very blessed,” Wren said. “It’s something me and my wife prayed about as far as when and where it would be and trying to stay patient. We just feel very blessed and humbled that it’s somewhere we can be around family.”
Clay said Wren is an excellent choice to take over at Union and will bring a lot of energy to the football program.
“They’re getting a great football coach,” Clay said. “He does a fabulous job. He’s a very passionate guy about the game, and we were quite blessed to have him for the number of years we did. We knew coming in that he had head coaching aspirations, so I’m tickled to death for him.”
While some coaches might find it a daunting task to replace a coach who led the team for almost two decades, Wren said Breland’s work made Union a more attractive job to him.
“It’s just a great program that Coach Breland has built with a great culture and winning tradition,” Wren said. “When something like that is already in place, you don’t have to come in and rebuild everything.”
Wren met with the Union football players Tuesday and got to witness their offseason workouts. After introducing himself to the team, Wren made a point to emphasize just how many coaches applied for the position and how well that reflected on the players.
“My message to them was that there were 44 applicants, and that’s a lot for a 2A school,” Wren explained. “Coach Breland did a great job, and all 44 of them wanted you guys and wanted to help build on what this program has already (accomplished). I told them nobody was bigger than the program because they’re the ones who make the program.”
In addition, Wren laid out expectations: finishing every rep full-speed, practicing fast, playing fast and building a strong mentality in the weight room that will carry over onto the field.
“These kids are strong,” Wren said. “I can tell they take the weight room very seriously. I think they’re going for their third-straight powerlifting state title, and they got after it pretty well (on Tuesday). I was happy with the results of how hard they worked, and the thing I told them was that it had to be consistent. They can’t come in one day and work hard and then take the next day off.”
While he’s looking forward to getting started at Union, Wren said he’s also grateful for his time at West Lauderdale and that he enjoyed his time coaching in Collinsville.
“West Lauderdale has some of the best administrators, and they have a great coaching staff,” Wren said. “I was welcomed like family from day one. At West, I learned about physicality. I was at Olive Branch for seven years, and those kids weren’t near as physical as the kids at West. The culture of being a physical football team is one thing I can take away from West.”
Clay said Wren’s opportunity to be a head coach reflects well on the entire West Lauderdale coaching staff.
“One of the things he joked with me about is that my coaching tree just got a branch,” Clay said. “I’m very honored that’s the case. I told him from day one, I feel like I have the best staff in the state of Mississippi, and I’m tickled to death with all of them.”
