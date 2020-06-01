Brad Breland wasn’t expecting to be a head coach when football workouts were allowed to resume Monday, but a phone call in late May led to a change of plans.
After retiring as head football coach at Union following 19 seasons at the helm of the Yellowjackets’ program, Breland said he was planning to take a year off from coaching. After being contacted by East Rankin Academy athletic administrator Dan Davis, though, the idea of returning to the game became appealing.
“Coach Davis called me out of the blue and said they were looking for a coach and asked if I would be interested,” Breland said. “The first thing I thought was that it would be a pretty (lengthy) ride over there, but he and (head of school Robyn) Winstead helped me out with that a little bit. They also said I could hire another coach, so I felt like if I could get Jeff over there that would help a lot.”
That’s Jeff Breland, Brad Breland’s brother, who coached with him on Union’s staff the past two seasons. The two of them were at ERA Monday to begin summer workouts.
“It wasn’t bad,” Brad Breland said. “We had gotten to know the kids a little bit and did some drills and running and just seeing what all they could do and where they were at. That was the first time we laid eyes on them, so we wanted to see them a little bit.”
The Patriots are coming off a 1-9 season last fall, but Jeff Breland said there’s reason for optimism about the program’s future.
“We have a lot of young kids, and I think that’s good for the team’s potential,” Jeff Breland said. “We have a lot of good-looking ninth graders, and we have a good junior class. We also think we have some good senior leadership. The numbers were a little down today, but it’s the first day.”
Jeff Breland also said he’s excited to coach with his brother again and looks forward to helping him build the ERA program.
“We played against each other quite a few times, and we pretty much have the same philosophy: Both of us hate to lose,” Jeff Breland said. “We both put a lot of time into our job, the coaching profession, and that’s what drives us.”
Brad Breland said his brother brings a wealth of experience as a coach.
“He’s been coaching for over 30 years, and he’s been a head coach for I guess 19 or 20 years,” Brad Breland explained. “He’s been around a lot of good football and coached and seen a lot of good teams.”
Now that he’s back as a head coach, Brad Breland said there are no regrets about returning to the game he loves.
“I’m excited,” Brad Breland said. “I had been playing a lot of golf and relaxing, but now I’m getting back in the groove and going back to work, cutting grass, planting — all the stuff that coaches do.”
