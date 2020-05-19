The West Lauderdale Youth Association announced on its Facebook page Sunday it has canceled the spring and summer baseball and softball seasons.
The WLYA Board came to a unanimous decision with its leagues, which were scheduled to begin in late March to early April. The lost time due to the COVID-19 pandemic coupled with restrictions issued by state and local authorities on how to run practices led to the decision, and the Facebook post said the association plans to issue refunds to families who signed up their children.
“We did accumulate some operating expenses for our program and it is our intent to formulate a refund for each paid registration minus a percentage of said expenses,” the post stated. “With hundreds of children registered this amount will not be much less than what you originally (paid). Once we determine how much each refund will be, we will make an announcement as to how we will disperse the refunds.”
Matt Smith, president of WLYA, said the board felt it would be better for families to be given refunds rather than a credit for next year’s leagues.
“I hate it, but it is what it is,” Smith said. “Not getting to play stinks. For a lot of kids, this is the only sport they play, and not getting to play, I don’t know what they’ll do. Hopefully we’ll pick back up next year and go from there.”
Registration increased this year to more than 300 children, Smith said. The association is awaiting to hear word on whether or not its liability insurance provider will issue a full refund.
“As soon as we hear from our insurance we’ll know what each kid is getting back,” Smith explained.
WLYA’s softball league is hoping to have a fall season like it does every year.
