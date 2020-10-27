Evaluating Russell Christian Academy the last several weeks is complicated.
The Warriors are 2-1 in October with wins of 46-0 against Tabernacle and 49-18 versus Tuscaloosa Christian, along with a 50-35 loss to Jacksonville Christian. RCA’s game against New Life Christian last week was canceled due to New Life going under COVID-19 protocols, and RCA begins the Alabama Christian Education Association eight-man football playoffs Friday at home against Tabernacle.
After losing his team’s senior players the last three weeks to a COVID-19 quarantine, RCA head coach Andy Braddock said he was encouraged by his younger players’ play over that span. When you’re without a good chunk of your squad, however, it’s difficult to fully evaluate where your team stands now that everyone is back.
“It’s tough, but then again, you get to see what you have coming up,” Braddock said. “I was happy with the way my underclassmen played two weeks ago against Tuscaloosa Christian. They went into that game extra fired up because they wanted to back up their seniors who didn’t play. I was happy with that, but we still missed our seniors. With them not having played in three weeks, we’ll have to see how they do Friday night, but I like what I’ve seen so far in practice (this week). So far, they’re not really rusty.”
With the seniors forced to stay off campus during that timespan due to precautionary quarantine, Braddock said he asked the players to film conditioning drills they did at home to help keep them in playing shape for their eventual return.
“I told them if they were at home doing their schoolwork virtually, they’d have to practice virtually, and they did pretty well with that,” Braddock said. “Most of them sent videos of them doing stuff like sprints and gassers, and when they got back we probably did 36 to 37 sprints, and they kept their conditioning up, so I was proud of that.”
Now that everyone is back, Braddock said he feels good about Friday’s game against Tabernacle, though he cautioned that his players shouldn’t make too much of their 46-0 win against the Torches back on Oct. 2.
“They’re really big, and they have some good athletes,” Braddock said. “When we played them before, they had been quarantined for (the previous) two weeks, so they had hardly practiced for our game. They got gassed in the first half, and that’s understandable, but they’re really physical with good athletes, and they’ve been able to stay healthy since then and have been playing pretty well.”
The winner of the game will earn a birth in the ACEA state championship round next week in Tuscaloosa. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at RCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.