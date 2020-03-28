Athletic trainers are often the “first line of defense” for high school athletes who sustain injuries during games as they’re immediately examined by trainers before either returning to action, sitting the rest of the contest or going to the hospital.
With high school sports on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, local athletic trainers have taken up becoming a first line of defense for a different group of people by working as screeners at local emergency rooms.
It’s a different type of work, but the chance to recoup some of the salary lost due to sports shutting down and the opportunity to aid in the fight against the coronavirus makes it worthwhile, local athletic trainer Chad Acton said.
“Anytime the schools shut down, that’s what you do every day so you’re out of your rhythm,” Acton said. “We do this kind of stuff every day but not usually under these circumstances. You need to have someone at the entryway of an ER that knows what to do and handle situations.”
Jason Davis, who is working as a screener at Rush Health Systems’ ER, said local hospitals trained area athletic trainers to screen ER patients, guests and even hospital employees at the point of entry. Temperatures are taken and questions asked to determine if someone might have COIVD-19. Screeners are provided face masks and protective gloves for both their protection and the protection of patients and guests.
“The training was actually provided to us a week ahead of time to give us some heads up as far as what to expect and the signs and symptoms and what the underlying things are as far as allowing or not allowing a person into the hospital,” Davis said.
Acton, who is stationed at Anderson Regional Medical Center’s ER, said if someone is showing symptoms of the coronavirus, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath, they are immediately provided with a mask and sent to a medical professional.
“To a certain extent, we assess everything with student-athlete, but we’re doing a lot more checking temperatures and that type of stuff and then going from there and trying to make sure they’re getting where they need to get,” Acton explained.
Katherine Craig, who is also working as a screener at Anderson’s ER, said this past week was the first week on the job following a training session on Friday, March 20.
“It’s definitely different,” Craig said. “We’re not used to being indoors this time of year. We’re used to baseball and softball, and watching athletes dealing with different injuries. Now we’re getting used to being indoors and screening patients, and that’s definitely different than checking on the more active athletes. It’s been an adjustment.”
Acton estimates athletic trainers are working 40 to 50 hours a week as screeners.
“We’re starting to do night shifts, which would be 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.,” Acton said. “During the day it’s either 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 1 p.m. to 7 or 8 at night. Your schedule can change at any time. Basically, we’re doing whatever they need us to do.”
With COVID-19 dominating the news cycle, Craig admitted being in a hospital setting with a stream of patients and visitors flowing in and out can be a little stressful.
“To some extent we’re nervous,” Craig said. “I’m more nervous about being in contact with someone and me passing it along (instead of) me getting sick, but we’re pretty safe. We’ve been taking precautions like wearing gloves and masks, and we’re washing our hands like crazy and wearing all of the (protective gear).”
Even with the stress, Craig said having an opportunity to keep working is always a good thing.
“It’s a bit of a change from the income we get from games, but with some people not being able to have an income right now, I’m glad to be getting an income here,” Craig said.
Since sporting events aren’t an option, Davis said helping out at ERs is a great way to continue to contribute locally,
“It’s a wonderful idea that we’re able to continue a community service, because that’s what our program is,” Davis said. “We’re protecting patients inside the hospital instead of on the field.”
So far, there’s been little negative feedback from ER visitors and staff.
“Personally, I have no problem asking questions or taking temperatures, because we’ve been informed and educated on how the coronavirus is spread,” Davis said. “The majority of patients and visitors understand because they’ve been educated through the media. We’ve had more positive feedback because they understand that we’re doing some good.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.