Debrah Everett could hardly contain her enthusiasm as she spoke on the potential she sees in her squad, comprised entirely of rookies.
Days away from her first match coaching Northeast Lauderdale’s inaugural volleyball team, she said the excitement and passion her unit has already shown has her thrilled for things to come.
“We are having the best time, and these girls love it. They have the best attitude,” she said. “They’ve been working really hard. From day one to now, It’s just been amazing. I wish I had footage of it.”
Everett is among four new coaches in the Lauderdale County School District starting to build volleyball programs from the ground up as Northeast, Clarkdale, Southeast Lauderdale and West Lauderdale began offering the sport heading into this school year. The introduction of volleyball comes after the Mississippi High School Athletic Association eliminated slow-pitch softball following the 2019 slow-pitch season.
Practices are underway where coaches are teaching their players — almost all of whom are brand new to the sport — the basics, and preparing them for competition, which kicks off next week when West hosts Clarkdale on Monday and Clarkdale travels to Northeast on Tuesday. Southeast is slated to open its season at home Tuesday against Enterprise, which is also carrying a volleyball team for the first time.
Everett, who plays beach volleyball, runs clinics and previously coached club teams in the northern part of the state and out of Jackson, said she’s approaching this year with positivity, flexibility and an emphasis on fundamentals. Despite no prior experience on her roster, the circumstances are ideal for her.
“Having them as first-time volleyball players is such a blessing because I’m able to teach them the way I want them to do things, and they don’t get any bad habits,” she said. “This is the perfect situation for me.”
Improving players’ skills is the main aspect, Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan said, in growing a program, and it will be the main focus of her inaugural campaign.
With one season coaching high school volleyball under her belt, along with teaching it in physical education classes and experience playing in church, Buchanan said she wants to ensure her student-athletes are enjoying the game and want to participate. She expects frustration to appear as they learn, compelling her to be even more encouraging than in her role as Southeast’s head girls basketball coach.
“If they don’t enjoy it to begin with, then it’s going to be hard to build that program. They’re excited about it, they’ve kept their excitement about and they’re working hard,” she said. “I expect a lot of my athletes as far as what we do in the gym and what they do in the classroom, but I also try to make sure they’re having a good time and that they don’t get frustrated.”
Buchanan added that the Lady Tigers, who have one member with past volleyball experience, have made tremendous progress since practices opened, but her goals for the season lay mostly with individual growth.
“Of course you look at wins and losses, but to build a team you’ve got to start with skill development and go from there, especially when you have kids that haven’t played before,” she said. “It’s kind of hard to put expectations on how many wins and how many losses because they’ve never played before.”
Echoing that sentiment is West head coach Matt Lum, who said his Lady Knights aren’t competing for anything or against anyone outside of themselves in trying to get better.
Lum, who last coached volleyball in 2005 in northern Mississippi, was glad the start of the season was delayed by the MHSAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it gave his squad more time to practice and strengthen ahead of match play.
He ultimately wants his players to have a good experience with the sport in year one.
“We’ve come a long way in a short period of time, so we’re excited about it,” said Lum, who also serves as head coach of the West girls basketball team. “We want to try and get the kids to play as much as they can, to get some experience playing it. That’s really what it’s all about anyway; each day getting a little bit better than you were the day before.”
Like her entire squad, Clarkdale head coach Stephanie Read is also new to the sport, outside of church, and is learning it as she goes. She was drawn to the role based on her experience coaching recreational softball.Her plans for the Lady Bulldogs are to teach them the game. Like Everett, she’s delighted with their lack of experience.
“It’s actually good because they’re teachable. They don’t already know it, so it’s easier to teach,” she said. “The girls all work well together. They’re talking, they’re communicating and nobody’s missed a practice. They’re self-motivated.”
Everett said while there may be struggles in the early going, she hopes players keep their heads held high and remain focused on the bigger picture.
“We’ve explained that maybe, in the beginning, we may lose to teams that later on we may beat,” she said. “There are lots of little things they’re having to learn, so my goal is to get better each practice and each game at what we’re doing.”
