Despite beginning the season 0-4, Southeast Lauderdale head coach Calvin Hampton said his players never developed any negative energy.
The progress they had made during that stretch was noticed and appreciated by the coaches, and the seniors did a good job keeping the other players upbeat, Hampton said.
Still, there’s no better way to generate good momentum than a win, and the Tigers got their first one of the season last week in a 21-14 victory against North Forrest for homecoming.
“It was like we won the state championship to be quite honest,” Hampton said with a chuckle. “The fans have supported them win or lose, and everyone was going crazy after that game. The kids were all over the place throwing Gatorade around, and the band was playing, and the cheerleaders were jumping around. It was good.”
Hampton said he felt the game plan was good going into last week’s contest. Homecoming provided added distractions to navigate, but like always, the focus was on correcting the little things. Finally getting a win was a big relief, but Hampton said it’s more important to keep staying positive and working hard.
“I’m very pleased with our progress,” Hampton said. “Of course, me having a winning personality, I want there to be more W’s on the board, but I want us to get better weekly. If I see consistent progress, we’re going to be fine.”
One player in whom Hampton has noticed individual improvement is senior receiver Travis Moore, who was one of two students at Southeast Lauderdale who was awarded Farm Bureau’s athlete of the month, along with softball player Sha’Kira Wilson. Moore has proven to be an important weapon for the Tigers, and Hampton said his confidence has improved to the point where he’s making more plays.
“He’s been our go-to guy for the most part,” Hampton said. “He’s been making a lot of plays in the open field and catching the ball pretty consistently. He has great speed.”
Moore said self-confidence can go a long way when you have the ball in your hands. Like Hampton, Moore has noticed he’s trusting himself more.
“Back then, I didn’t trust myself to make the plays I’m making now,” Moore said. “Coach Hampton told me I could be a great player if I have confidence in myself.”
Moore also credits receivers coach Centel Truman for helping him build confidence.
“He tells us what we need to do better and what we need to work on,” Moore explained.
While this year’s senior class is small in numbers, Hampton said they’ve made up for it with their leadership.
“Their positive attitude has been very consistent,” Hampton said. “We don’t have that many (seniors), so the younger guys have had to step in and play a lot of roles, but the seniors have been doing a good job of coming into work every day and keeping everything in perspective and letting everyone know about (the standard they want to set).”
The philosophy of the senior class is simple: don’t be negative, build one another up.
“We hold each other accountable and don’t talk down to each other,” Moore said.
The Tigers (1-4) will travel to West Lauderdale (2-3) Friday, and Hampton said as a former assistant coach for the Knights, he already knows what to expect.
“When coach (Stan) McCain was there, they built their program off being disciplined and well-coached, and it’ll be the same with coach (Brock) Clay,” Hampton said. “They’ll play hard. The main thing for us is to keep working on us. If we take care of what we need to do, everything will work itself out.”
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at West Lauderdale.
