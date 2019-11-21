Nothing was getting by Southeast Lauderdale keeper Tay Roberts, so Choctaw Central needed a different strategy in attacking the goal Thursday night.
With the score tied 0-0, the Lady Warriors’ Madison Wilson got the ball just outside of the box, and since Roberts was ranging to her right and left to keep shots on the ground from hitting the net, Wilson decided to try and kick it over her instead.
“I didn’t think I would make that shot,” Wilson said. “I was afraid it would go over the goal.”
Instead, it stretched just above Roberts’ reach and gave the Lady Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 54th minute, and Southeast Lauderdale was unable to tie it up, giving Choctaw Central a shutout win.
“I felt excited and speechless,” Wilson said. “I usually score on the ground, and it felt great.”
Choctaw Central girls coach Aaron Terrell said Wilson’s shot was a low-percentage shot, but since nothing else was going in the net, it was worth a try — especially since it worked.
“Sometimes you just have to shoot, get lucky and score,” Terrell said. “She has a pretty good leg.”
Terrell also said he was pleased with his team pulling out a win in a tough game, but there were still some things to fix after Thursday’s performance.
“I didn’t think we played really well, but we did find a way to win, and anytime you win, it’s good, but it definitely wasn’t our best game,” Terrell said. “We have a lot of things we need to improve on.”
Roberts, who normally plays on the offensive end, finished with 14 saves. An injury to starting Lady Tigers keeper Mckenzie Miller has necessitated Roberts being in the goal, and Southeast Lauderdale girls coach Kevin McReynolds said she’s done an excellent job filling in.
“She’s an awesome keeper,” McReynolds said. “I’ll be glad when we get to full strength, because she’s a really good striker. That’s where we really need her talents, and she’s done a tremendous job for us.”
Southeast Lauderdale was without three starters due to injury and illness, McReynolds said, and he’s hoping to see more offensive production once everyone’s healthy. As much as he likes the work Roberts does in the goal, it’s a double-edged sword since they lose her on offense.
“It takes away a lot of our offense,” McReynolds said. “She does a tremendous job for us up top, and we need that output up top.”
CHOCTAW CENTRAL 4, SOUTHEAST BOYS 1
Graviel Velasco had a hat trick for the Warriors as they beat the Tigers to complete the sweep for Choctaw Central.
In addition to Velasco’s three, Adam Joe added one goal for Choctaw Central.
Rushdi Hamid score the Tigers’ lone goal.
Up next, Southeast Lauderdale travels to Forest Dec. 3, while Choctaw Central will host Newton County Dec. 3.
