Southeast Lauderdale and Philadelphia swapped leads eight times through the first one and a half quarters Friday, until Shakira Wilson found her breakthrough.
With the Lady Tigers up 19-18 and less than three minutes to play in the second quarter, Wilson sprinted to the basket and grabbed her own rebound before dribbling out to the corner, turning around and firing a 3-pointer that sunk into the hoop.
She made an easy layup on a wide open fast break on the next possession before fighting through a foul and scoring her seventh straight point to give Southeast an eight-point lead with 1:36 left.
Wilson and the Lady Tigers took a nine-point lead into the third quarter where they outscored the Lady Tornadoes 21-11 and finished the night with a 70-46 victory.
“We executed much better tonight. We practiced hard the last few days,” Southeast head coach Dana Buchanan said. “You’ve got to make sure they’re focused and have intensity. We didn’t have that against Choctaw Central, but I felt like we had that in the game tonight.”
Wilson ended with a game-high 17 points and added five rebounds and three steals, and Kenyata Walker scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half. Nia Luckett led the Lady Tornadoes with 16 points and added six rebounds and three steals, and Zharia Leflore added 11 points and seven boards.
“They tried to come out and face-guard me, but I kept pushing them and making them tired, so that way I could get the ball easier,” Wilson said. “We took an L (against Choctaw Central), and we felt we had to come back with a win and get back on track.”
Southeast (9-4) hosts Northeast Lauderdale Dec. 27 at the Same Dale Tournament, while Philadelphia (5-4) travels to Kemper County Jan. 3.
