COLLINSVILLE — Going up against a Mississippi State commit in pitcher Jud Files, the West Lauderdale offense knew it had to bring its A game.
The Knights did just that, tallying three hits and five walks against Mooreville’s ace, and West Lauderdale starter Mason Willis picked up the win as the Knights (28-6) beat Mooreville 8-0 Thursday in Game 1 of the MHSAA Class 4A North State series.
“Such a great atmosphere tonight with the crowd and the support we had,” West Lauderdale head coach Jason Smith said. “Our players responded so well and were able to put some runs on the board, and Mason Willis pitched outstanding. Just a great overall team win for us.”
Files ran into trouble in the second inning after loading the bases with two outs. Matt Ethridge walked to force in the Knights’ first run, and Leighton Jenkins followed him up with a two run double. After issuing another walk to reload the bases, Brooks Buchanan walked to send home Ethridge and make it 4-0 West Lauderdale. Mooreville then brought in a reliever, who ended the inning.
The Knights weren’t done with the bats, however, as Jenkins doubled again in the bottom of the fourth inning and came home on an error. West Lauderdale loaded the bases again, and a hit-by-pitch for Commondre Cole sent home another run. Bradon Epting had a two-run single to score the Knights’ final two runs.
“I think we had a good approach at the plate,” Smith said. “We had been prepared for some velocity from their starting pitcher, and he struggled a little bit, and we were able to capitalize on some of their mistakes and get a cushion, then we kind of settled in and had a good game.”
Jenkins said he and his teammates were confident in their game plan on offense.
“He had some velocity on his pitches, so we were just thinking right-center field and adjust if he throws anything else, and that’s what we did,” Jenkins said. “We executed.”
Willis pitched six innings for West Lauderdale, surrendering just four hits while striking out five. Dylan Brown pitched the seventh inning, tallying two strikeouts.
“I think the atmosphere and the environment and stuff with the lights on, (Willis) just rose to the occasion and pitched his tail off, and I’m super proud of him,” Smith said.
Willis credited the crowd and said the noise they made gave him a boost.
“I think our fans tonight were incredible,” Willis said. “They just gave me a little more adrenaline to throw the ball a little bit harder, and when I just keep it down in the zone, I get results like this.”
Said Jenkins, “(Willis) was awesome. He’s been doing it all year, though, so I’m kind of used to it.”
He was able to hold Mooreville scoreless despite having to sit for long periods when he wasn’t batting during the bottom of the second and fourth innings, but Willis said he’s able to stay focused when the offense is staying busy.
“Mr. Jamie our pitching coach always tells me if the inning goes too just to go to the pen and keep loose, and that will help me continue to throw strikes,” Willis said.
While he hopes to start one more game if West Lauderdale advances to the state title series in Jackson, Willis started his last game on West Lauderdale’s home field Thursday, and he said it’s been a special experience every time he’s taken the mound at home.
“It’s meant a lot,” Willis said. “With our tradition here, I think this team we have now has a great chance to keep the tradition going.”
Jenkins and Willis were both 2-for-4 at the plate, while Epting finished 2-for-3. Busbea and Jackson Parker both doubled for West Lauderdale.
