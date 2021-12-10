Neshoba Central senior Allie Williams began bowling at age 8 when the bowling center in Philadelphia had just opened.
“My brother and I joined a youth league,” Williams recalled. “I first became interested in bowling because of the friends I made through the league. Over the years, it became something I felt set me apart from others since no other kid was competitive bowling. I loved that.”
Over time, Williams developed the desire to continue her bowling career beyond high school. She joined Neshoba Central’s team and helped the school win five consecutive state championships in the sport. Eventually, she caught the attention of Ottawa University in Kansas and earned an offer from Ottawa for a bowling scholarship. On Dec. 3, Williams officially signed with Ottawa, an opportunity she said means everything to her.
“I’m so thankful for all of the people who had a part in helping me get to where I am today,” Williams said. “I’m very proud of myself for pushing through the hard moments and stepping up to bring my talent to the next level.”
Participating in the Junior Gold National Championship in 2019 is when Williams first realized she wanted to bowl in college, and it was through that national tournament that she was able to coordinate with Ottawa’s coaches.
“I had never experienced anything like that, but the level of competition that surrounded me was incredible,” Williams said. “I love the competitiveness of the sport and how rewarding it can be after so much dedication.”
Williams planned to showcase her skills even more at the 2020 Junior Gold National Championship, but it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite that, Williams said the athletes were still given the opportunity to share their information with hundreds of college coaches.
“(Ottawa) Coach Geoff Poston emailed me soon after I submitted my information sheet,” Williams said. “I had begun speaking with him more through email in March of 2021. I went to Ottawa for a campus visit in mid April, and in July I was offered a scholarship.”
That visit sealed Williams’ decision.
“The atmosphere was near-perfect and incredibly friendly,” Williams said. “I love how it’s a smaller school and that the town is just a bit bigger than Philadelphia. The university itself was very impressive, but the bowling center sealed the deal. It was amazing how supportive the center is of the team and providing whatever we may need to compete.”
In addition to bowling leagues, Williams credited Neshoba Central for helping develop her as a bowler to the point where she could earn a college scholarship.
“Being a part of Neshoba Central’s bowling team has been the best years of my life,” Williams said. “The materialistic side could never match the people I’ve met. We’re a team like no other and have irreplaceable bonds together. The girls and boys have experienced so much success and many failures together, so we can relate to and depend on one another when things get rough.”
If any younger bowlers hope to also one day earn a bowling scholarship, Williams said it’s important to stay focused, be dedicated, be confident and, most importantly, have fun.
“In bowling, we can get caught up in the moment and cause things to run away from us,” Williams said. “The key components in preventing that are having fun and having a strong mental game. Once you believe in yourself, there’s nothing you cannot accomplish.”
