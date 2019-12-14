Brannon Singletary hauled in an offensive rebound and scored a bucket before stealing a pass and scoring again on back-to-back possessions.
Michael Forbes Jr. then put up a basket before stealing a pass himself and finishing at the rim, and all of a sudden, the Northwest Rankin boys basketball team was within eight of Meridian with three minutes to play in the third quarter of Saturday’s 6A matchup.
The Wildcats responded, however, and after KeEdrick Armstead hit a free throw, Azerious Ellis stole a Cougars pass and completed a reverse layup, and Phillip Mosley drained a 3-pointer to push their lead back to 14.
Meridian earned its highest margin of the game, a 20-point advantage, in the fourth quarter and overpowered Northwest Rankin for a 51-36 victory on its home court at the annual Rodney Hood Invitational.
The Wildcats picked up their seventh straight win and ended the week 3-0, all against 6A teams.
“It’s been a tough week, and it’s a game of runs,” Meridian head coach Ron Norman said. “That run was made by our second-team guys, so that proved we’re a good basketball team.”
Armstead was the only starter with a double-digit scoring performance for the Wildcats, finishing with 11 points and five rebounds. Jaylen Davis also scored 11, Mosley added eight, including two 3s, and Ricky Hinton chipped in seven points and four boards. Meridian (10-1) earned 20 points from its subs, who hit four of the squad’s six shots from beyond the arc.
“The last two games, our starters have not been playing well from the perimeter,” Norman said. “But others kids have picked us up, and that’s what it’s about.”
An alley-oop from Ellis to Armstead took place during an 8-0 run to end the opening period and give the Wildcats a 17-7 lead. Mosley and Jarvis Campbell came off the bench and nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to cap off a 10-0 run to make it 27-12 with just over two minutes left in the first half. Meridian lead 27-16 at the break.
Hinton opened the third quarter with a 3, and Armstead followed with a bucket before Northwest Rankin (9-5) went on its run to close the cap.
Davis scored to put his squad up 40-26 at the end of the third, and added a 3-pointer and a layup in the final frame, pickup up seven points in the final nine minutes of the contest.
The Wildcats edged the Cougars on rebounds, 28-26.
“Everybody rebounded; guards, bigs, everybody. I’m just proud of that effort,” Norman said. “We’re learning to play how we practice, and the results of these games have been from the practices we’ve been putting together, so that’s a credit to my boys for really growing up and being the right way at practice.”
Forbes Jr. had a game-high 12 points for Northwest Rankin and added six rebounds and two steals. Singletary scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds, and Dorien Simpson chipped in five points.
Meridian hosts Quitman (9-1) Tuesday. The Wildcats beat the Panthers 77-60 back on Nov. 26.
BAY SPRINGS 51, NORTHEAST LAUDERDALE 49
Early in the day at the Rodney Hood Classic, a missed free throw by the Trojans in the final seconds handed the Bulldogs a 49-48 win.
Dennis Heidelberg scored nine points for Northeast. Christian Luvene and Bryce Benamon each had eight points, and Roscoe Tucker added six.
