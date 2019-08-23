QUICK FACTS
Head Coach: John Douglass (first year)
2018 record: 4-7, 2-5
2018 finish: Lost to George County 32-6 in the final game of the regular season
League: MHSAA Division 3-6A
OVERVIEW
After one year as head coach of Northeast Lauderdale, John Douglass has moved over to Meridian. Douglass was hired in June after Martez Edwards, hired to replace Calvin Hampton, who resigned after last season, was terminated after an inappropriate photo of him appeared on social media.
Going 7-5 with the Trojans last season, Douglass opens up the regular season against his former team as part of a demanding schedule in which three of the Wildcats’ five non-division games are against 6A opponents.
“When you look at South Panola, Picayune and Starkville, their history and tradition is unmistakable,” Douglass said. “So it just starts off pretty tough, and it gets tougher.”
Douglass said he is working on building trust with his players this season in trying to return Meridian back to its historical football glory. The last state championship won by the Wildcats came in 2008, which was also the last season they played Northeast Lauderdale (Meridian won 47-27).
KEYS TO THE SEASON
•Stay strong defensively — The Wildcats allowed 28.6 points per game last season, including six games in which they gave up more than 30.
•Be able to run the football — In the 2-back system, Douglass said there will be many opportunities for players to get rushing attempts. He is working on settling in on a tight end, as well as trying to find his starting offensive line. He said there are many players vying for those spots.
“If we can get those two things done,” Douglass said, “then we can kind of allow the other facets of the offense to develop.”
•Focus on the process — Douglass said the team has plenty of work ahead of them. Team chemistry among players and coaches will be important for the season and could lead to a lucrative year.
“We have a belief that if we’re able to do that, and our coaching staff and kids grow, and we become a close-knit football team, that we will have a successful season and have a chance for that success to reflect in the win-loss column,” Douglass said.
KEY PLAYERS
•Leviticus Madison — The 6-foot-3, 300-pound senior defensive tackle has received offers from Mississippi State, Florida State and Georgia Tech and has gained interest from several other high-level programs. He’ll be a part of that Wildcat defense Douglass said will be crucial to a successful season.
•Jaylan Jennings — The senior safety said he’s been working on better technique this summer and has set high expectations for himself in wanting an interception in every game this year.
•MarQuez Grace — Another senior defensive linemen, the 6-foot-2, 288-pound Grace will play alongside Madison.
As far as un-established players and the offense, Douglass said he is waiting to see who will stand out.
“We need to define ourselves as a team before we start identifying guys that are going to step up and be leaders of the team,” he said.
OUTLOOK
Meridian has players on defense who have already shown their talent. Offensively, that has yet to be seen. With a difficult schedule looming, Douglass said he won’t know how the year will go until game day.
“I think it’ll be the first time we get on the field against an opponent that we start to have an understanding of what (the season) is going to look like,” he said. “We’re going to do everything we can to bring the tradition and history of Meridian High School football back to where it should be.”
