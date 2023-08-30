Although the Meridian Wildcats volleyball team was swept at home by Northwest Rankin on Tuesday, coach Jamie Buxton said her team is chipping away at a rebuilding plan that shows promise for the future.
Volleyball’s popularity around Mississippi has reached new heights since the Wildcats last made the postseason in 2010, and Meridian has struggled to keep up with improving programs like Brandon. However, the Wildcats may be on the verge of a breakthrough.
This year’s Meridian team, which includes three returning starters from last season, has earned a 4-5 record on the season and a 0-1 record in Region 3-7A. The Wildcats have pulled off three sweeps, albeit over smaller classification schools, despite fielding a varsity team with just three seniors, two juniors and two sophomores.
“We’re working on trying to build our game knowledge as well as our mental toughness,” Buxton said. “Overall, I would say I’m pleased with their growth, but I just know we could do a lot better than what we did (against Northwest Rankin).”
Derianna McCleon, the only senior who saw playing time on Meridian’s varsity team prior to this season, has stepped up as a leader on the court. Buxton praised her for earning points on her serves and for her intelligence at the net.
“We’re really just trying to build back that championship-winning spirit, and we’ve got a tough district, but we’re working on chipping away and trying to get some things in order so we can be competitive,” Buxton said.
Meridian took a big step in player development by forming a middle school volleyball team about three years ago, and the Wildcats are starting to reap the rewards from that decision. Buxton said Zyon Moffite, who was one of the first members of Meridian’s first middle school team, has been a spark off the bench for the Wildcats this season.
“We’ve seen some improvement there with the number of players that have been playing longer,” Buxton said. “My assistant coach (Mindy Mendiola) is also my head middle school coach, and we’re just growing those girls…I’m just pleased with what we’ve been doing thus far, and hope that this season turns around for us.”
