Lamar School’s girls varsity basketball coach Joe Miller will retire after the 2024 season, and Matthew Whiting, who previously served as an assistant for Lamar’s boys basketball and football teams, will serve as the coach-in-waiting for the girls team before taking over as head coach.
Lamar Athletic Director Matt Boone said earlier this week he was looking to hire a coach who understands Lamar and can get students to join the team while creating excitement around the program.
“You want to make sure the program’s in good hands and it feels really good to know that Matthew is that guy,” Boone said. “I think he can be here for a long time, and I think he can win here. I think he’s passionate about what he does, so I’m very excited.”
Whiting played football and basketball in his youth and on the high school level before deciding not to play football in college following three ankle surgeries. He attended Mississippi College, where he split time between his studies and a role as an assistant coach for Northpoint Christian’s championship-winning junior high basketball team during his sophomore year.
As a senior in college, Whiting began coaching football alongside current Lamar football coach Jacob Land as Madison-Ridgeland Academy’s assistant defensive backs coach. He graduated in 2022 and took a job at Lamar as an assistant coach and teacher.
“I love the sport of basketball, and I love working with high schoolers,” Whiting said. “I think that there’s a lot of talent here at Lamar, and I really want to be able to build a program here from the bottom up. I think that this is a good place with the right athletes and the right culture. I want to be able to come establish my own culture and build on what has been here in the past.”
Miller brought excitement to the girls basketball program after coming to Lamar with four state championships under his belt from his days coaching at Southeast Lauderdale. His team finished this past season with an 18-12 record despite just eight players ending the season on the roster.
However, Whiting has an advantage over Miller when it comes to recruiting players to the squad, as Whiting works as a math and anatomy teacher at Lamar. Miller said Whiting could increase the size of Lamar’s roster because he knows more of the high school students.
“I’m teaching kids, basically kids ninth through 12th grade, so I get to kind of build rapport and relationships with them in the classroom, and that carries over and helps with the sports side of things,” Whiting said.
Whiting will have a year to study the game while working under one of the most successful basketball coaches in Lauderdale County, and he said he plans to learn how to run Miller’s aggressive defensive scheme.
“He’s just very smart, very detail organized, so I think he’ll do well. I think he’ll be an asset for coach Miller, and I think coach Miller will definitely be an asset for him,” Boone said. “He wants to be a head coach, and I think this is a great opportunity for him to get in there under Joe, and learn under him, and then take over the reins.”
Boone said Whiting is a basketball junkie. Miller echoed that sentiment, but said his new assistant coach is also a fine young man.
“I understand he was a good player in high school, and very likable,” Miller said. “Great personality. I think he’ll do quite well.”
Once Whiting takes over the program, he plans on making deep runs in the playoffs by instilling discipline on both ends of the court. He will also focus on improving his players’ physical and mental toughness.
Whiting added that he is grateful for the opportunity to learn under Miller and to receive a head coaching opportunity from Lamar’s administrators.
“If we’ve got a year left with coach Miller, it’s going to be a perfect opportunity for Matthew to get in there and learn with a legend,” Boone said. “I think it was just the best case scenario for us.”
