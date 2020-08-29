Ray Westerfield was hired by Kemper County in March to help make the Wildcats the type of team that won an MHSAA Class 3A championship in 2016.
Since that memorable 15-1 season, in which Westerfield was a member of the Wildcats’ staff, Kemper County has gone 7-28. His goal is to get the program back to that footing, but like every school in Mississippi, an added challenge to achieving a winning season was thrown at Kemper County in the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out spring practices and limited what players could do during summer conditioning workouts.
“It’s definitely not ideal circumstances, but as a coach we always talk about dealing with and overcoming adversity,” Westerfield said. “Dealing with the quarantine and pandemic provided a great opportunity to see, firsthand, that adversity and work through it. You’re going to face tough times every day in life. We’re definitely not using it as an excuse as to why we’re not getting to where we want to go. We had a good turnout this summer. It’s been difficult, but we’re still pushing through it.”
Westerfield said he likes the roster he has and feels like he has playmakers on offense, defense and special teams. Offensively, the Wildcats’ coaches plan to be fast-paced and get the ball to their playmakers in space.
“I won’t say we’re going to be run- or pass-dominant; we’re working equally at both to try to take advantage of what defenses present to us,” Westerfield explained.
Junior Aaron Steele is projected to start at quarterback, and Westerfield described Steele as a strong runner who is developing as a passer. Junior running back Dicenzo Miller and junior receiver Jamar Grace will also be key players on offense, as will junior receiver Jamari Scott.
“(Scott) has been overlooked in the past at wide receiver but will play a pivotal role, as will a kid coming off the basketball court, (receiver) Ty Steele,” Westerfield said.
On defense, senior middle linebacker Ishmael Naylor will relay the defensive calls on the field, and senior cornerback Jordan Little will also be relied upon for leadership.
“Ishmael is probably one of if not the hardest worker on the team, and I feel like his best football is in front of him,” Westerfield said. “Both him and Jordan have been starting since the ninth grade, so they’ve played a lot of football, and we’ll lean heavily on them for that experience to bring along the guys who aren’t as experienced. (Junior) Jakylan Bourrage at defensive end is going to be pivotal for us up front, too.”
Westerfield also said he’ll keep things simple on defense to allow his players to showcase their athleticism.
“If you have your kids out there thinking (too much), they’re not reacting, so we’ll run a simple style and let the kids play to their element,” Westerfield said.
