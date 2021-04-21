Ember Temple has been committed to Southern Miss since November, but Wednesday morning she finally put pen to paper and made her soccer future official.
Temple, West Lauderdale’s standout striker, signed with the Golden Eagles Wednesday morning in a school ceremony that also included boys soccer players Sam Balderas, Ivan Betancourt and Landon Williams, who each signed with Meridian Community College. Zach Walker, another boys soccer player, signed with MCC as well but couldn’t be at the ceremony Wednesday due to him playing in a golf tournament.
With graduation next month and her arrival in Hattiesburg just a few months later, Temple said the emotions are hitting her all at once.
“Excited, nervous… that’s about it,” Temple said. “I’m sad because I’m not ready to leave everyone in high school, but I’m also excited to start a new chapter in life.”
The Lady Knights have won four MHSAA Class 4A state championships in soccer and have reached the title game six times, all of which Temple was a part dating back to her being a middle schooler. The most rewarding part of her high school experience, though, was the bonds she formed with her teammates, bonds she’ll miss now that high school is ending.
“It’s really proven to me how many people I have that love me and how much support I have,” Temple said. “I’m really sad to leave everybody, but I’ll come back and visit, and I’m ready.”
West Lauderdale boys soccer coach Matt Castleberry said the four who signed with MCC were all significant contributors to his team, and he expects them to be the same for the Eagles this fall.
“Anytime I can send four guys onto the next level, any level, that means they’ve been great student-athletes,” Castleberry said. “Coach Sam (Wilson) is going to get four really talented players. It’s not very often you can send a guy from each line — the defensive line, the midfield line, the top line — and he’s going to get guys who will be versatile at midfield or up top (Walker and Williams), and he’s going to get a good player who can play good on the wing or defensive line (Balderas), and he’s going to get a great goalkeeper (Betancourt).”
Williams said he’s grateful to get an opportunity to keep playing with a few of his fellow seniors at MCC.
“I’ve played with them pretty much all my life in travel soccer when we were younger up until high school, so I just knew that I wanted to keep doing that,” Williams said.
Said Balderas, “We’re like a big family here at West, and it’ll be fun to keep playing with some of them. We feel like our year got cut a little bit short just because things didn’t go our way in the first round of the playoffs, but I feel like we can do big things at MCC and go a long way.”
Betancourt said he’s looking forward to playing at MCC, especially since not many high school soccer players have an opportunity to play past high school.
“It means a lot to me,” Betancourt said. “It’s really all I’ve wanted to do most of my life, and it’s just exciting to get to play at a different level.”
Walker said he’s been playing soccer since he was 3, and he wasn’t ready to let go of the excitement he gets from practicing and playing in games. He’s also happy to have several of his teammates joining him, too.
“I know a couple of my buddies are committing there, so we should be pretty good,” Walker sad. “We’ve been playing together all of our lives, so the chemistry is there.”
