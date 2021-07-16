West Lauderdale forward Ember Temple will soon begin her college soccer career at Southern Miss, but the May 2021 graduate received one more high school accolade this month.
Temple, who finished the 2020-21 season with 39 goals and 23 assists for the Lady Knights, was named to the United Soccer Coaches’ High School All-American team. She was one of 37 girls selected and the only girl from Mississippi to make the cut.
“It means people in little Meridian don’t go unnoticed and that all the hard work I’ve put in to get where I am wasn’t for nothing,” Temple said of the recognition.
In April, Temple signed with Southern Miss after committing to the Golden Eagles last November. Since graduating, Temple said she’s been doing her best to stay in shape before arriving to Hattiesburg in the fall.
“Mainly I’ve just been working out on my own because I work all the time, so when I’m not working I’m usually working out either in the gym or on the field,” Temple said.
Starting college is something that makes Temple both eager and anxious, and she said she’s ready to experience new things that comes with being a college athlete.
“The main emotion I’m feeling is excitement because I’m ready to meet all kinds of new people and see what it’s really like to be more independent, but at the same time I’m nervous because of being independent,” Temple said. “Both emotions are going toward the thought of being with a whole new soccer atmosphere and with new people.”
