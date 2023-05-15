In April, West Lauderdale softball lost 0-2, 9-10 to Region 4-4A rival Kosciusko in a two-game series. The Knights were unable to come away with a win after two failed comeback attempts, but they made a strong Whippets team look beatable in the losses.
When the Knights (27-8) got a second chance at the Whippets in the 4A North State Championship last week, they turned the tables in two close games when it mattered most. 2023 4A Miss Softball Breelyn Cain stole home to take game one 8-7 in extra innings, and strong pitching and a McKinley Maxwell bunt allowed the Knights to take game two 1-0.
The Knights were led from the pitcher’s circle by Cain in game one, which was held at Kosciusko on Friday. In nine innings, she tossed seven hits, four walks and 11 strikeouts while also hitting four batters with pitches
However, Cain’s biggest play of the night came on defense when she stole home to give the Knights the go-ahead run in the ninth inning. She then got a batter to hit a pop out before striking out the final two Whippets at the plate to secure the 8-7 victory.
The Knights returned home on Saturday for a game two that quickly turned into a pitching battle between West Lauderdale’s Mabry Eason and Kosciusko’s Anna Grace Whitehead. Eason faced 25 batters in 6 ⅓ innings. She gave up two hits and a walk while striking out four before Cain came in to pitch the final two outs.
“We have two pitchers, and they have one,” West Lauderdale coach Jake Loper said. “(Whitehead) was on back-to-back. I think she wasn’t the same pitcher that fifth, sixth, seventh inning that she was early yesterday. Ours got to sit in the dugout and rest. (Eason) did a great job.”
The Knights got just two hits and one walk off of Whitehead in six innings, and she struck out two batters. The biggest hit of the night for the Knights came in the fifth inning, when Maxwell hit a single off of a bunt that allowed Sumayah Cole to score the only run of the game.
Eason said game two was probably the best that West Lauderdale has played, and she thought Cain did a great job closing the game out.
“I think we definitely could have done some different things and put some more (runs) on the board, but overall I think that just doing what we did definitely put us in a position to win the game,” Cain said. “I think this is the best Mabry has pitched. Under all the pressure, she handled it very well.”
Next up, the Knights will face the winner of a Monday night matchup between North Pike and Greene County, which will be held following The Meridian Star’s press time, in the state championship on Tuesday. The first game of the championship series will be held at the University of Southern Mississippi on Tuesday at 6 p.m., and the second game is scheduled for Thursday at Southern Miss at 2 p.m.
‘I just told them that we’ve got to be us,” Loper said on his message to his team after game one. “They’re not better than us. If we play and don’t hit them, baserunners and walks, we’re going to beat them. … It’s been the goal since day one to win a state championship, this is just a step in the process, so we’re going to go win it.”
