904A3551.jpeg

Addison Cornish (8) hits a single for the Lady Knights in Thursday's win over Enterprise 12-3.
904A3548.jpeg

Photos by Jason Dyess

West Lauderdale's Courtney Lewis (24) slides in safely at third base Thursday night at Enterprise.

West Lauderdale’s softball team traveled to Enterprise on Thursday, and the Knights came away with a 12-3 victory.

904A3596.jpeg

Enterprise's Delaney Perry (2) throws out a runner at first base Thursday night.
904A3812.jpeg

Breelyn Cain (11) started as the pitcher for West Lauderdale in Thursday night's win over Enterprise.
904A3752.jpeg

Carsyn Mott (26) scores for the Lady Knights in their 12-3 win at Enterprise Thursday night.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video