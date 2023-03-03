West Lauderdale’s softball team traveled to Enterprise on Thursday, and the Knights came away with a 12-3 victory.
Weather Alert
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Arkansas, northeast Louisiana and central, east central, north central, northeast, northwest, south central, southeast, southwest and west central Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
West Lauderdale trounces Enterprise on the road
- Staff report
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Students celebrate Dr. Seuss' birthday at MCM-Meridian
- Police Department presents camera proposal
- Southeast's size proves too much for Magee
- Council seeks more info on 22nd Ave bridge fix
- No bond for Mississippi pastor accused of sexual battery
- Severe weather threat to reach Meridian Friday
- A long time in coming: New sheriff's department unveiled
- Meridian High School sports complex construction to begin this summer
- Council condemns The Ruins, looks at Young Hotel next
- Graham named 3A Mr. Basketball
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.