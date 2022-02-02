COLLINSVILLE — Commander Cole, Logan Johnson and JJ Grant have been playing football together for most of their lives.
The West Lauderdale trio will be playing together at least two more years, as they signed Wednesday morning with Holmes Community College in a signing ceremony hosted at West Lauderdale’s field house.
“It’s been fun,” Cole said. “We have a lot of fun together. We grew up and worked hard together during the season and the offseason. We pushed ourselves and made sure we had our jobs correct.”
That level of camaraderie was a big part of West Lauderdale’s success the past few years, as the Knights have gone 26-11 the previous three seasons and gone several rounds deep in the playoffs each time. Cole said he hopes that continues to be the case at Holmes.
“In case any of us got down we could always pick each other up,” Cole said. “We have that connection, and we could always hold each other accountable.”
Johnson said having Grant and Cole join him made his decision to sign with Holmes much easier.
“It’s great to go with two guys I’ve been playing with this long and go up there and keep working hard with them,” Johnson said.
When the trio knew they’d all get offers from Holmes, Grant said they each jumped at the chance to continue being teammates.
“I got really excited that I get to play with people I’ve been playing with since like the sixth grade,” Grant said. “
Grant also said he’s humbled to have a chance to keep playing football.
“It’s a blessing from God,” Grant said. “The best thing ever, really.”
West Lauderdale football coach Brock Clay said Cole, Johnson and Grant have all played important roles on a team that’s seen a lot of success the past several seasons.
“These are three guys who have basically started since the ninth grade,” Clay said. “They’re very dedicated players who work hard and have been a fixture to this program, and luckily we’ve been extremely successful over the amount of those years. This senior class has gone to the second or third round of the playoffs all four years. They’ll be greatly missed, and I’m tickled to death they’ll all be signing together and somewhat be able to carry on that family aspect we try to preach here.”
Marcus Wood, East Mississippi Community College’s former wide receivers coach, was named head coach at Holmes this past fall, and Wood’s familiarity with Lauderdale County and relationship with the three Knights made signing with Holmes an easy decision, Cole said.
“The coaching staff will take care of us,” Cole said. “Coach Wood and I go way back, so we’ve known him a while, and I think they can get us to the next level in a year or two.”
Johnson also said Wood being the head coach at Holmes was a major factor in his decision.
“The campus is a great campus,” Johnson said. “I love the coaches, and I think it’s a great place to go play. Coach Wood is from around this area. He was on (Netflix’s Last Chance U) so I’ve watched him there and known him for a little while through recruiting and through Coach Clay.”
NEWTON COUNTY
The Cougars sent four key players to the next level Wednesday as wide receiver/defensive backs Tyron Henderson and Koye Hardaway signed with Copiah-Lincoln and Itawamba community colleges, respectively, and linebacker Colin Crowder and offensive lineman Holder Usry inked with East Mississippi and Northeast Mississippi community colleges, respectively.
“I’m pretty sure all four of them were four-year starters,” Cougars head coach Bobby Bass said. “They were my first freshman class at Newton County, and they helped lay the foundation. The example they set for the others just helped our program grow and establish that winning mindset.”
Usry said Northeast head coach Greg Davis and his coaching staff sold him on the team and made him want to be part of the program.
“When I went on my visit it felt like family,” Usry said. “They care about the players and want you to do well in life.”
The chance to compete for MACCC and national championships at EMCC was a big selling point for Crowder.
“That’s where the next ring is going to be, the next championship,” Crowder said.
Henderson took exception to that and made a declaration about his future team, Co-Lin, and also praised the school for developing players at his position.
“I don’t know what (Crowder) is talking about,” Henderson said. “The next ring is going to be at Co-Lin. They also have a lot of receivers who go on to play Division I ball.”
Bass said he’s proud of all four players for earning the chance to play at the next level, especially since more often than not high school is the last time they play for a team.
“If you get a chance to play football after high school it’s a special opportunity, and very few people get that chance,” Bass said. “I think they understand that, especially Koye. he played two quarters of his senior year before he got hurt in the first game. Being able to go to the net level and play is really special for him I imagine.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.