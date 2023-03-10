After defeating Northeast Lauderdale 16-1 at home on Tuesday, the West Lauderdale softball team traveled to the Tojans' home field for a rematch on Thursday. The Knights scored seven runs in the seventh inning to wrap a 16-3 victory on the road.
West Lauderdale sweeps Northeast Lauderdale
