904A5586.jpeg

Photos by Jason Dyess

West Lauderdale's Caroline Walker (12) hits a double as the Lady Knights defeat Northeast Lauderdale 16-3 Thursday night.

After defeating Northeast Lauderdale 16-1 at home on Tuesday, the West Lauderdale softball team traveled to the Tojans' home field for a rematch on Thursday. The Knights scored seven runs in the seventh inning to wrap a 16-3 victory on the road.

904A5289.jpeg

Caroline Walker (12) throws out a runner at first base for West Lauderdale Thursday night.
904A5264-1.jpeg

West Lauderdale's McKinley Maxwell (5) gets a hit for the Lady Knights in Thursday's 16-3 win over Northeast Lauderdale.

