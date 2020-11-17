Ember Temple had a hat trick, and five other Lady Knights got in the scoring column as West Lauderdale beat Neshoba Central 8-0 in Tuesday night prep soccer action at Meridian Community College.
All three of Temple’s goals came in the first half, and Addisyn Pope, Alice Williamson, Bailee Fairley and Lilly Vincent also scored goals in the opening 40 minutes as West Lauderdale led 7-0 at the break. Katie Lunk had the Lady Knights’ lone second-half goal as the game was called in the 50th minute due to the mercy rule.
“Honestly, it was a really good game and a beautiful night to come out. We were glad to get the game in,” West Lauderdale girls soccer coach Alex George said. “The girls are really starting to sequence everything together. This being our third week or so of playing, I think we’re jelling really well. We’re in a good place, and we’re healthy, and I think that’s really important right now.”
Normally one of the team’s go-to scorers, Temple missed the 2019-20 season due to a torn ACL, and George said he’s been pleased with how well she’s played early in the season after missing so much time.
“She’s a goal-scorer, and she’s going to do great things at the next level, and it’s just so good to see her back on the field with her teammates,” George said. “She’s having a good time and playing really hard, so it’s a good year for the Lady Knights to have her and all these girls playing so hard, so we’re in a really good spot.”
West Lauderdale rose to 4-0-1 on the season, while Neshoba Central fell to 1-6.
WEST BOYS 4, NESHOBA CENTRAL 1
Landon Williams scored two goals for the Knights as the West Lauderdale boys completed the sweep of Neshoba Central.
Jean Betancort and Josh Eakes both had one goal for the Knights, and West Lauderdale boys soccer coach Matt Castleberry said after losses to Stone and Oak Grove he was pleased to see his players respond in front of a home crowd.
“I thought we played pretty well,” Castleberry said. “We took a lot of shots and built some confidence. We’ve played a couple of good teams here lately, so it’s always good to come home and get a win.”
Luke Wilborn had Neshoba Central’s lone goal.
West Lauderdale (4-2) hosts Northeast Lauderdale Tuesday, Dec. 1, while Neshoba Central (1-4-1) travels to Germantown Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.