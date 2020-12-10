COLLINSVILLE — Josh Eakes had a hat trick for West Lauderdale as the Knights beat Choctaw Central 7-0 in MHSAA Region 4-4A soccer action Thursday night.
Landon Williams, Sammy Balderas, Laken Williams and Zach Walker each added a goal for the Knights. The game was called in the 50th minute due to the seven-goal mercy rule.
“We played a pretty good game and moved the ball well,” Knights head coach Matt Castleberry said. “We did the little things well, and I was pleased with the way we played, but I told them at the half we needed to put a few more balls in the net and finish a little better. Then they came out and got four in 10 minutes, so I guess you can’t complain too much.”
The Knights are now 2-0 in their division, and amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Castleberry said there’s a sense of relief every time a regional game is able to be played as scheduled.
“Especially this year,” Castleberry said with a chuckle. “It seems like we’ve been really fortunate. Obviously, in the middle of a pandemic you never know what you’re going to get. Every district game you can play — especially in December — is a plus, because January is always wet.”
West Lauderdale (9-4 overall) will play Tupelo and Lafayette Saturday in a showcase tournament.
WEST GIRLS 10, CHOCTAW CENTRAL 1
Alice Williamson and Ember Temple both had hat tricks for the Lady Knights as they beat Choctaw Central to improve to 6-1-1 on the season.
Kaylee Harrison, Haylee Dial, Bailee Fairley and Alexa Aubrey each scored goals for West Lauderdale, and Williamson also tallied three assists for West Lauderdale. Harrison, Addisyn Pope, Emily Benthall and Lilly Vincent all had one assist apiece for the Lady Knights, and Anna Kate Humphries and Copeland Tillery combined for three saves at keeper.
“Honestly, I think right now the team is really starting to jell really well,” Lady Knights coach Alex George said. “The main thing is we’re all still healthy and have all of our players back. I think we’re in a good spot going into the Christmas break in another week or so. The biggest thing right now is we’re still trying to find our niche from replacing some players last year, but as far as the element of the game (is concerned), it’s coming around really well.”
Like Castleberry, George said it’s a relief being able to get divisional contests in, or just games in general.
“Any sport is hopeful we can continue on,” George said. “We’re all very conscientious of that and trying to urge our players to stay healthy, make good decisions and avoid as much socializing as possible away from school.”
The West Lauderdale girls will also face Tupelo and Lafayette in Saturday’s showcase.
