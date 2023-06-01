West Lauderdale’s Ian Herrington pitched well through the first seven innings of game one of the Mississippi High School Activities Association 4A State Championship, but a tough eighth inning and a lack of support from the Knights’ offense allowed Purvis come away with a 3-1 victory at Trustmark Park on Wednesday.
The Knights struggled to get anything going offensively for most of the game as they hit fly ball after fly ball to Purvis defenders. West Lauderdale finished the game with just five hits, though Cannon Graham was able to knock a triple off his bat.
A dropped fly ball, which seemed inconsequential with two outs already on the board in the top of the third inning, proved costly. The West Lauderdale error allowed runners to reach first and second base, and a single on the next pitch allowed the runner at second to score, giving Purvis the run that later sent the game to extra innings.
“We left a lot of guys on base,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “We had an error in the field, and that was kind of magnified on us, but we left a lot of guys on base, and hopefully we can correct that. A lot of fly balls, we need to hit the ball on the ground more.”
Herrington gave up just six hits and a run while striking out four batters through seven innings to keep the Knights within striking distance. Jacob Wooten paid him back by tying the game 1-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning with a single to center field that allowed Jett Calvert to score from second base.
“It was an at-bat we needed,” Smith said on Wooten’s hit. “We had the top of the lineup coming up, and he had gotten under the ball a couple of times in previous at-bats, and he got on top of it and got a big base hit for us to tie it up and give us some momentum.”
The Knights’ momentum dried up quickly, as Herrington was replaced on the mound by Ridge Brown after he gave up a double and a single to the first two batters he faced in the top of the eighth inning. Brown, who finished the inning with a hit, a walk and a strikeout, immediately pitched into a single that gave Purvis the game-winning run with no outs on the board.
“They’re a good team,” Smith said. “They swing the bat really well. I thought Ian Herrington pitched well enough to get a win, and really proud of him. We just couldn’t get the ball to fall and get the big hit, except for that Jacob Wooten hit there in the seventh inning to tie it up.”
Another Purvis runner scored on a double play to make it 3-1, and three West Lauderdale batters went down in order in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Purvis a lead in the series.
“We’ve been here before,” Smith said. “In 2017, we lost game one and then came back and won game two and game three. I thought some of the mistakes we made early were kind of magnified because it was such a low-scoring game. But, I thought we hit some balls hard right at them, and give them credit. They did what they needed to, but maybe we can bounce back and make a series out of it.”
