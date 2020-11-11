West Lauderdale’s signing day offered plenty of variety.
Four baseball players, three soccer players and one tennis player all signed letters of intent to continue their respective athletic careers. Here is a list of those athletes from each sport, along with their stated reasons for choosing their respective schools:
BASEBALL
•Tanner Parker, catcher (Meridian Community College) — “It’s close to home, and everyone there is like family — and we’re going to be good.”
•Cole Wilkerson, pitcher (East Central Community College) — “East Central is great. Coach (Neal) Holliman will work you really hard, and they have a great pitching program.”
•Mason Willis, pitcher/first baseman (ECCC) — “I chose East Central because I really love the coaching staff and what they have going on over there, and I think they’re going to help get me to the next level.”
•Leighton Jenkins, infielder/pitcher (ECCC) — “They have a great program, and like (Willis) said I love the coaching staff, and I really think I can further my career after East Central.”
SOCCER
•Alice Williamson, forward/midfielder (Southern Mississippi) — “I really like the coaches, and the players are really nice. The facilities are great, and it’s close to home, so the location is really good for me. When I went and visited, it felt like home.”
•Haylee Dial, forward/defender (MCC) — “Coach Mike (Smith) has been our coach since we were little girls (playing in Alliance Futbol Club), and he’s shaped us into the players we are today, and we feel like we owe him.”
•Addisyn Pope, midfielder (MCC) — “I really like the atmosphere there, and Coach Mike just makes us feel welcomed. He’s a nice person and a good coach for us to go play for.”
TENNIS
•Isabella Sanders (MCC) — “I decided to go to Meridian because I’m looking forward to meeting the people and team there, and I wanted to remain close to home.”
