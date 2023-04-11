1V7A0552.jpg

Brett Busbea (1) unwinds a pitch when West Lauderdale took on Kosciusko at home on Monday.

West Lauderdale defeated Kosciusko on the road last Tuesday in a 2-0 defensive battle, and the Knights secured the series sweep with a 4-3 win over the Whippets at home on Monday.

Leeds Jenkins (3) puts a ball in play when West Lauderdale took on Kosciusko at home on Monday.
Owen Shirley (13) watches a ball fly through the air after a hit when West Lauderdale took on Kosciusko at home on Monday.

