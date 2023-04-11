West Lauderdale defeated Kosciusko on the road last Tuesday in a 2-0 defensive battle, and the Knights secured the series sweep with a 4-3 win over the Whippets at home on Monday.
West Lauderdale secures sweep over Kosciusko with 4-3 victory
