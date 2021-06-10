West Lauderdale sophomore Will Thompson loves golf.
“I just enjoy competing against players, and I love pretty much everything about golf except playing badly,” Thompson explained.
The MHSAA Class 4A state championship was right up his alley, as Thompson came back from two back (75) in the first round to shoot a 70 in the second round and capture the individual state championship May 3-4.
Because of his accomplishments with the Knights this season, Thompson was named the Premier Preps Golfer of the Year.
“It’s a nice surprise,” Thompson said of the accolade.
Knights golf coach Cary Luke said Thompson made the West Lauderdale team when he was a seventh grader and has steadily improved since then.
“While most kids want to hit the driver 300 yards and overpower the course, Will has always been someone who really worked on his short game,” Luke said. “He is a tireless worker, he hits balls all the time, and it shows in his ability to make shots around the greens. Will has an overall game: He strikes the ball so well, and he really has the mental toughness required to be an elite golfer. I think he has the game to earn a college scholarship playing golf. I think we will see a big things from him in the future.”
Looking back on his state championship performance, Thompson described his second round as “boring golf” — boring but effective, as he came back from two down on the leaderboard to win a playoff.
“I made two bogeys on the first three holes, then I made par on 4-10,” Thompson recalled. “I birdied 11, made par on 12 and 13 and birdied 14, 15 and 16.”
The playoff lasted four holes, and Thompson said his favorite memory was having his teammates there to cheer him on as he earned low medalist honors.
“Having them watching me and rooting for me was pretty special,” Thompson said. “I do as much as I can to help them, so for them to yell for me and get it on video was pretty cool.”
With an individual state title in hand, Thompson said he isn’t satisfied and hopes to accomplish bigger things in 2022.
“I want to win every tournament and win the team state championship,” Thompson said. “I really didn’t care about (low) medalist until there were three or four holes left and Coach Luke told me we were out as far as the team competition went.”
