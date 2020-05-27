Last July, rising senior Ember Temple and the rest of her West Lauderdale teammates were scrimmaging against Clarkdale at the annual Meridian Community College soccer camp.
After going in for a shot and landing awkwardly on her right leg, Temple felt a pop in her knee. She couldn’t continue playing in the scrimmage, but Temple wasn’t too alarmed at first.
“The thought of an ACL tear didn’t enter my head because I’ve seen people screaming and crying when it happened, and the trainer who looked at me didn’t think it was torn,” Temple explained.
A visit to the doctor confirmed, however, that her anterior cruciate ligament had indeed suffered a tear, requiring surgery and preventing her from participating in her junior season for the Lady Knights after tallying 43 goals and 20 assists during her sophomore campaign. West Lauderdale lost a player who was selected as the Premier Preps Girls Soccer Player of the Year in 2019, and Temple lost the chance to compete with the 2019-20 senior Lady Knights before they graduated.
“Yeah, I was really upset,” Temple said. “This was my last year I would have gotten to play with this year’s seniors, so it didn’t feel good not playing with them.”
West Lauderdale assistant coach Sonja Rowell was on vacation when the injury happened but found out shortly afterward and felt devastated by the news.
“Your heart drops,” Rowell said. “It was heartbreaking. One of the things I’m most looking forward to for next season is getting her back and interacting with the other girls.”
Temple also competes in club soccer for the Birmingham United Soccer Association, and her ACL surgery and rehab meant that wouldn’t be an option for the next year, either. Her focus shifted to rehab, which initially focused on retraining her leg to move like it’s supposed to.
“At first I couldn’t even lift my leg,” Temple explained. “I not only had to teach the leg to lift itself but also process it through my mind. It was so crazy, and it was really depressing at the time, but I got through that and started lifting weights and then doing squats. I started jogging a little bit — once I could do certain things in physical therapy my physical therapist told me I could jog — then I started a running program, where I got faster and faster. Now I can sprint and do a bunch of drills.”
Now, Temple can do everything short of making contact with other soccer players during competitions. Fortunately for her, Temple’s right leg isn’t the one she shoots with, and the injury has allowed her to strengthen her weaker leg. The last hurdle is mental, and Temple said she doesn’t want to let the fear of re-injuring her leg affect how she plays.
“I’ve looked up other people’s stories and been told by other people who tore their ACL that I can’t be scared when I get back on the field,” Temple said. “That will make it worse. I have to be strong-minded knowing it could possibly happen again, but there’s nothing I can do about it.”
Rowell said she spoke to one of Temple’s therapists recently and heard glowing reviews on how hard Temple’s worked to get back to 100%.
“He said he’s never seen someone attack the rehab like she has and the intensity she’s attacked it with,” Rowell said.
West Lauderdale won its third MHSAA Class 4A state championship in four years this past winter, and Temple said she didn’t get too down having to watch them play from the sidelines.
“I was never really sad watching the games,” Temple said. “I hated that I couldn’t go in and help them, but they were a good team anyway so it wasn’t like they really needed my help. I always had a good time on the bench. The only time I struggled with it was if we were playing a really good team and it would have been nice to have an extra leg off the bench.”
Having Temple on the sidelines was a blessing, Rowell said, as she gave the players a lot of positive reinforcement even though she couldn’t be out on the field with them.
“She traveled with us a lot when she could,” Rowell said. “She always put her therapy first, and I’m glad about that. The younger girls look up to her a lot, and she spent a lot of time talking to them and telling them that one day they’ll be out there (playing varsity). She’s a real positive leader for us.”
Temple expects to be cleared for full contact by the end of July. It’s normally a nine-month recovery, but since Temple has college soccer aspirations her physical therapist wanted to be cautious with it. When she does get cleared, Temple said she can’t wait to return to the field with her West Lauderdale and BUSA teammates.
“It feels so amazing just doing drills and stuff,” Temple said. “My adrenaline is going to be pumped. Obviously anybody is going to be scared coming back, I just have to remember that anything can happen, and I can’t be scared to go up to people and play again. I have to be able to play my game when I get back.”
