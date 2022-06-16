West Lauderdale sophomore Emily Snodgrass is always looking to improve.
During her freshman year in fall 2020, Snodgrass finished sixth in the MHSAA Class 4A state cross country meet in Clinton with a time of 21:04.26, a time she wanted to beat when the state meet rolled back around in fall of 2021.
Snodgrass did just that, placing fourth at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 20:25.51. Because she improved both her final time and placement in the state championship meet, Snodgrass was one again named the Premier Preps Cross Country Female Athlete of the Year.
“I’m really honored,” Snodgrass said. “It feels amazing. I really enjoy this sport, and it means a lot to be recognized in the sport I love.”
Even though her times fluctuated throughout the season, Snodgrass said one of her goals this past fall was to make the state meet a memorable one. West Lauderdale cross country coach Paul Shelly said Snodgrass’ work ethic was consistent throughout the season, allowing her to make good on that goal.
“She’s just a steady, hard worker,” Shelly said. “She’s humble, and she just continued to put in the work that pays off — and we’re seeing that.”
As she put more miles under her feet, Snodgrass said she could tell she was improving as a runner, especially in terms of her stamina.
“I got more miles in this past year than I ever had before with longer runs and that kind of thing,” Snodgrass said. “I definitely think you get more stamina when you consistently add mileage. Obviously speed is an important factor, but mileage plays a huge role in being able to feel less tired in races.”
While she was proud of her state meet performance, Snodgrass said she thought her best meet was one they ran during the season at the Okatibbee Dam.
“I think my time might’ve been a 20:01,” Snodgrass said. “I was super close to breaking 20, and that was the meet I felt the best about.”
Shelly said, however, that Snodgrass has exceled so often that all of her performances run together in his head.
“She always impresses me,” Shelly said. “Even if she’s two minutes better than everyone she’s still trying her hardest and putting in her best effort.”
Next season, Snodgrass said she hopes to keep shaving off time on her runs.
“Hopefully I can break 19:30,” Snodgrass said. “In the past I’ve broken 20, when I was an eighth grader, and I’m trying to get back to the level of competition I was at in 2019.”
Since she’ll be an upperclassmen this coming fall, Shelly said he expects Snodgrass’ leadership role on the team to keep growing.
“We have a lot of high expectations this fall, and a lot of that will be based on Emily,” Shelly said. “I see her going from being a young runner who accomplishes personal goals to a leader of the team that will help the team achieve great things. She’s already being more vocal and helping the younger girls on the team develop. She’s pleasant to be around and doesn’t get full of herself.”
