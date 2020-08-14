Following the 2019 season, West Lauderdale football coach Brock Clay told linebacker Mick McNeil he was getting the No. 12 jersey for his senior season.
Following the death of former Knight Bradley House in December 2016 in a car accident on Highway 39 in Kemper County, West Lauderdale began the practice of issuing House’s No. 12 jersey to a rising senior who displayed the same toughness and scrappiness on the field that House displayed when he played. The Knights coaching staff felt McNeil, who is a senior this fall, was the perfect choice to continue that tradition.
“His eyes lit up, and he’s lived up to that ever since,” Clay said.
McNeil enters the 2020 season as one of West Lauderdale starting linebackers, and having the chance to wear House’s number is not something he takes for granted. At the same time, he’s not lacking in confidence that he’ll live up to the jersey.
“It’s an honor, and it’s a lot to live up to, but I think I can do it,” McNeil said. “I’ll do it to the best of my ability to live up to Bradley. He was like a brother to all of us, so you have to represent him as best you can and be the best player you can be.”
Clay described McNeil as somewhat of a late bloomer in football as the fire and energy was always there, but it took time for McNeil to develop physically. He was moved from wide receiver to defensive back before Clay slotted him at linebacker last fall, where he began to excel.
“He played (junior varsity) quarterback for us several times last year, so that’s the type of kid he is,” Clay explained. “He wants to be involved, and he’s the fire of a lot of emotion.”
In addition to fiery, McNeil described himself as resilient, someone who treats each play like it’s the most important one of the game.
“You have to play hard until the whistle is blown and give it all you can for that one play,” McNeil said.
With that attitude, it’s no surprise the most rewarding part of football for McNeil is delivering a big hit.
“I love it,” McNeil said. “The best feeling is when I hit someone. There’s nothing like it.”
And he credits the West Lauderdale coaching staff, from junior high up to the high school, for instilling that in him and his teammates.
“We were brought up to hit,” McNeil said. “The coaches brought us up to like contact.”
When you look at the stat sheets, Knights linebackers tend to be highly productive players, and McNeil said that’s no coincidence.
“I think the coaches take the ones they think will give it all they can for one play and put them at linebacker,” McNeil said.
As he gets set for his senior season, McNeil said he wants to leave the same lasting impact on the team that House left.
“I want to have people look up to me and say that I gave it my all on that one play,” McNeil said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.