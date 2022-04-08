When West Lauderdale sophomore Hailey Duque got wind that her new high school volleyball coach would be a familiar face, she couldn’t help but feel excited.
Doug Everett, who has coached Duque in both club and beach volleyball at Bulldog Beach in Bailey, was named the Lady Knights’ new head coach in a press conference Friday morning at West Lauderdale. Duque is in her second year of playing club volleyball for Everett, and she said she’s eager to begin working with him in a high school setting.
“I was very excited and relieved, because I know it’s someone who’s a great coach and someone I know who’s going to do what needs to be done to get us to that next level,” Duque said.
Everett’s message to his players during Friday’s introduction was for them to have high expectations, and he believes with the talent on hand at West Lauderdale they have the potential to win a lot of matches.
“I’ve coached a lot of these girls whether it be in club or out at Bulldog Beach, so I know a lot of them, and my daughter goes to school here, so I wanted to be part of the program,” Everett said. “I’ve been watching a lot of film on Hudl and various things for the last week or so, and they’re talented, so there’s no reason this team isn’t prepared to win district this year in my opinion.”
It’s not just Everett’s belief in his student-athletes that makes him a good coach, Duque said, but his willingness to dedicate his time to make sure they reach their maximum potential.
“His willingness to work with us (stands out),” Duque said. “He comes to practices an hour early because I like to work on stuff an hour early. He’s willing to work with anyone anytime they can, and it’s just great having him as a coach.”
Normally not a nervous person, Everett said he was anxious about becoming West Lauderdale’s new coach in addition to being excited.
“I think it’s a big responsibility because there is a lot of talent in the room,” Everett explained. “I guess you’re a little nervous that you don’t want to let them down and bring in something that will allow them to get better and potentially get some of these girls in college. It’s the second-biggest sport in high school in the country right now, and colleges are starting programs left and right, so hopefully they develop.”
Duque said she’s fine with having high expectations, and she thinks the other players will feed off those expectations this fall.
“Having someone who will be as proactive as that will really help all of us do what we need to do,” Duque said. “I’m hoping we can win district next year, that would be awesome.”
Everett is the husband of Northeast Lauderdale volleyball coach Debrah Everett, one of West Lauderdale’s divisional rivals, and Doug Everett said he considers the Lady Trojans the team to beat in their region this fall. He also admitted it would be weird going up against his wife in a match with so much on the line.
“I told (West Lauderdale Principal Shane) Rodgers we would need extra security to go home that night, not just for the game but to also go to the house with,” Everett joked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.