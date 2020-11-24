COLLINSVILLE — The West Lauderdale girls got a win on Thanksgiving week as the Lady Knights beat Richland 49-15 in Monday night prep basketball action.
Courtney Lewis led West Lauderdale with 12 points, while Regan Andrews had 10 points for West Lauderdale.
“I thought we looked sluggish,” Lady Knights head coach Matt Lum said. “It took us a little while to get going, but once we did I thought we did some good things. We executed a lot better than we have in the past, and we were good defensively.”
Lum also said he was happy to get a game in during a week where not many games are being played.
“It’s very important, especially going into the break with a win,” Lum said. “It also breaks up the number of days we play instead of just practicing, which the kids love, obviously.”
West Lauderdale rose to 3-2 on the season.
WEST LAUDERDALE 67, RICHLAND BOYS 43
Tanner Smith scored 25 points for West Lauderdale as the Knights completed the sweep of Richland Monday evening.
Keanan Peoples added 15 points for the Knights, while Griff Atkinson scored 13 points and Parker Henry finished with 11 points.
West Lauderdale (4-1) will travel to Clarkdale Monday.
