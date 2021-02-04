West Lauderdale is so adept at scoring goals that it’s sometimes easy to overlook its defense.
But Lady Knights soccer coach Alex George said his back line is every bit as vital to the team’s success as his offense, and that’s proven true in the playoffs. Through three rounds of the MHSAA Class 4A postseason, West Lauderdale has yet to allow an opposing goal — in fact, the last time anyone scored on the Lady Knights was Clarkdale in a Dec. 29 game.
They’ll face by far their biggest test Saturday in the Class 4A state championship game against Florence, and George said he’s been impressed with this year’s group on defense, especially since it’s mostly a new group from last year’s starters.
“The whole back line has pretty much been new this year, so we had to work on that whole transition phase,” George said. “We played a lot of bigger competition this year, and I think that helped the girls get going and understand what they job requires, but they’ve come a long way. Since December, the back line and keeper, every situation back there has been really good for us.”
The keys to their success aren’t complicated, either, said sophomore keeper Anna Kate Humphries.
“We talk a lot and communicate very well and get along well on the field,” Humphries said.
It seems simple, but communication is often an overlooked part of playing well, and Humphries said so much of their success is due simply to the players understanding one another.
“When we communicate it helps us get passes through, and when we talk it helps us pass it and score goals,” Humphries said.
Senior defender Haylee Dial said there’s a purpose to their practices, and it’s translated to success on the defensive end during games.
“In practice we work on not getting split a lot of the time, and we take that with us into the game,” Dial explained.
While it’s mostly a new group of starters, George said the playing time they got in previous years — West Lauderdale often gives its bench a lot of minutes in blowout wins — meant they weren’t totally green going into this season.
“These girls who are playing now have gotten a lot of quality minutes in the last couple of years, even going back to their ninth grade year,” George said. “They had gotten significant minutes on the varsity field, so it’s definitely played a major role.”
Dial said playing club soccer and getting playing time as a backup in previous seasons went a long way toward preparing her for a starting role.
“I didn’t start until my 11th-grade year, but between club soccer and the JV tournaments, a lot of the teams you face are really good competition, so it helped us get better for when we started as varsity,” Dial said.
Keepers often get the most attention on defense, and George said Humphries has been excellent for the Lady Knights. In their most recent game against Mooreville Tuesday, Humphries finished with 12 saves, one of which came on a Mooreville penalty kick.
“She’s had some standout games,” George said. “She had a big night the other night against Mooreville and made a nice save on a PK late. Earlier this year she made a couple of beautiful saves against Clinton. She’s battle-tested, and she has the height and physicality and athleticism to play it.”
The team doesn’t discuss the scoreless streak much, but Humphries said she doesn’t feel pressure in the goal because of the level of trust she has with her teammates.
“We have a strong defense, so even if something gets through they trust me to get it,” Humphries said.
The Lady Knights hosted their last practice of the season Thursday afternoon, and for the seniors, Saturday’s game will be their last high school game. For Dial, the chance to go out as a state champion is one she doesn’t take for granted.
“It would mean everything to me (to win),” Dial said. “We’ve made state every year since I was a seventh grader, and we only lost one state championship, so going out with a win would be amazing.”
West Lauderdale and Florence will square off at noon Saturday at Madison Central High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.