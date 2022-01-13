COLLINSVILLE — The Lady Knights remained perfect in regional play as they blanked Newton County 2-0 Thursday.
West Lauderdale keeper Anna Kate Humphries had a clean sheet with two saves, and Anna Vincent and Katie Lank each scored a goal for the Lady Knights. Lilly Vincent and Ella Morse both had an assist for West Lauderdale.
“I’m glad to come out with a good home win, and we’re predominantly injury-free, so that’s good,” Lady Knights coach Alex George said. “We have one more home district game for senior night Tuesday, so if we can get through that (healthy) we’ll be ready for the playoffs. Our mindset is good right now. We’re playing solid, and we manufactured some goals tonight, which we needed. I think we’re getting better game by game, we just have to keep our focus because we know what’s ahead of us.”
George also said he’s been impressed with his team’s growth since November, as the Lady Knights began their season without forwards Kristen Phillips and Anslee Mason and have had to develop other scoring threats as the winter has progressed.
“Everyone’s stepped up,” George said. “As a team, I think we’re playing really well. The team chemistry and unity is really good. We did have to overcome some preseason injuries to a couple of players we’re having to adjust to not having, but I think we’re doing a great job. We have some more midfielder-style players who are having to play the slots in the striker position, but they’re doing a good job and finding the back of the net. We’re still trying to get those one or two kinks out, because when you get in the playoffs, you have an expiration date.”
West Lauderdale (14-4-1, 9-0) will host Northeast Lauderdale next Tuesday for senior night.
NEWTON COUNTY BOYS 3, WEST LAUDERDALE 0
Three different Cougars had a goal as Newton County shut out West Lauderdale Thursday night.
Cade Mangum scored a goal in the first half off an assist by Samuel Velazquez as Newton County led 1-0 at the break. In the second half, Graham Lewis scored a goal off an assist by Jesse Laird, and Cooper Lewis also scored a goal for the Cougars.
Newton County keeper Griffin Bailey had the shutout.
