BRANDON — It was a playoff-type game.
In each team’s first game back from the holiday break Brandon and West Lauderdale ended in a 0-0 tie on Tuesday night between two teams that are ranked in the top 10 in the state and nationally according to MaxPreps.
“It was a battle of the wills tonight. This was a game both teams needed coming off the break,” West Lauderdale coach Alex George said. “Brandon has a really good team, very well-coached, and their counterattack scared me.”
Each team had one good scoring opportunity.
In the first half, West Lauderdale’s Bailee Failey got a rebound and got past the Brandon goal keeper, but Brandon defender Lauren McLamore moved in for the save.
In the second half, Alyssia Davis for Brandon hit the crossbar on a penalty kick.
“Both teams had equal opportunities, and neither one of us could find the back of the net,” George said. “Defensively, I thought we played really well. They had one good set piece, and the ball hung up in the air long enough for our center back to clear the ball. That was a quality game, and that’s the kind of game we were trying to get.”
The Lady Knights (18-1-3) out-shot the Lady Bulldogs (6-1-2) 14-8.
“It was a good game for us. I saw some good things and some bad things. That PK hurt us,” Brandon coach Jeremy Shortt said. “West Lauderdale is a top-notch team, definitely top-ranked team in the state and top-notch players all around. I told the girls before the game that their roster is deep. They had the ball more and have players that can change the game, so overall I was pleased.”
Now both teams will turn their attention to their last set of division games and prepare for the playoffs, which begin on Jan. 28th.
“We built some depth tonight, and moving forward we will not see a front line like what West Lauderdale has,” Short said.
Said George, “A month from tomorrow is the state championship, so it’s crunch time. Now is the time be working on finishing.”
BRANDON BOYS 7, WEST LAUDERDALE 0
Jireh Green had a hat trick to help lead the Bulldogs past the Knights.
Hardy Lewis added two goals, while Eli Harrist and Nygel Jobe had a goal for Brandon (6-3-1).
West Lauderdale (7-13-1) was held to just three shots on goal for the game.
