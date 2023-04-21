The West Lauderdale Knights baseball team (19-5) still had two regular season games left on the schedule following Thursday’s home game against Newton County, but fans of both the Knights and the Cougars showed up in bunches and remained loud throughout to make the midweek late-season matchup feel like a playoff game.
The teams on the field did not disappoint.
The Cougars hit seemingly every ball thrown over the plate in the fifth inning, and they produced five runs to take a 6-0 lead. The Knights then rattled off six runs in the sixth inning to even the game at 6-6, but they lost 7-6 after being unable to respond to a Newton County run in the seventh.
“It was a great atmosphere, a playoff-type atmosphere,” West Lauderdale coach Jason Smith said. “I think we made some uncharacteristic mistakes in the fifth inning that let them score some runs, but I also think they did some things well. … I was really proud of how we responded.”
Drew Willis got the start on the mound for the Knights, and he gave up six hits and a walk while throwing one strikeout in four innings. Carter Horton gave up another six hits and a walk in the next two innings, but he was able to get three Cougars to strike out.
The Knights turned to Brett Busbea to close the game in the final inning once their offense evened the score up in the sixth, and he struck three batters out. However, a hit and two walks was enough to give the Cougars a game-winning run in the top of the seventh.
“Sometimes you need some adversity to see how your team’s gonna respond, to put some players in some pressure situations and see how they’re gonna do, to know that we’re able to handle that as we move forward to the playoffs,” Smith said.
The Knights got off to a slow start at the plate before Leeds Jenkins smashed a home run to left field to cut the Cougars’ lead to 6-1 in the sixth inning. Two Knights scored on wild pitches to give the Knights three runs before Carson Smith batted two runners in to cut the deficit to 6-5.
Jenkins stepped back up to the plate, and this time he hit a double that allowed Smith to cross home plate and even the score at 6-6.
In the end, the Knights were unable to capitalize on their late comeback. Still, they demonstrated that this team possesses a significant amount of grit, which will likely be needed to win some close games in the playoffs after the Knights won 15 of their games this season by at least five runs.
“I think we need to eliminate as many strikeouts as we can and hit the ball back up the middle and opposite field,” Smith said. “If we do that and make teams play defense, I like our chances.”
