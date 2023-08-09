Teamwork is a core aspect of volleyball, and it is critical to success in the sport. West Lauderdale High School’s volleyball players played like individuals this preseason, but coach Doug Everett was able to see his team come together to sweep the Noxapater Tigers in the Knights’ home opener on Tuesday.
“I thought we did really well,” Everett said. “We haven’t been playing as a unit really this year, and that was the first time, tonight, I felt we were playing as a team. We competed really hard. I thought we looked really good tonight.”
The Tigers were able to keep up with the Knights to start each set, but West Lauderdale eventually pulled away each time to win 25-19, 25-15, 25-20. West Lauderdale outside hitter Hailey Duque said the Knights’ chemistry on the court was really good in the match.
She mixed power and finesse above the net against the Tigers, and Duque’s performance stood out to Everett. He said she was pretty much batting 1.000 apart from one attack that was blocked.
Duque, who plays club volleyball with a couple of the Tigers, said Noxapater was a good first match, but she is excited to face more difficult teams moving forward.
“They were in South State last year, so they’re a good team,” Everett said. “That’s why we scheduled them. We’re trying not to put any teams on our schedule that aren’t going to push us, and they were exactly what we thought they would be.”
This was the last home opener for seniors like Duque, and she said it feels great to be playing on the Knights’ home court once again.
“I’m kind of sad that it’s my last season here,” Duque said. “I love it here. Love the coaches. Love the team.”
Everett is looking to compete for a district title this season before his seniors depart. He said his team could even be the top team in 4A if they can continue to play as a unit.
“If we play like we did tonight, I think we’re as good as anybody in 4A in the state, and I’ve said that since the beginning of the year,” Everett said. “We’re loaded 10 deep on the bench. I was subbing people out, playing different people in the second and third set than I did in the first set, and I’ve got confidence that we can go 10 deep into our roster and still compete with just about every team out there.”
